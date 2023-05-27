Phoxjaw – notverynicecream

Somehow different, somehow exciting: Of having expectations Phoxjaw never held much and break up the rock and metal world, which is already best held together in a makeshift way, with gusto and emphasis. Already in 2020, the quartet from Bristol thundered through the shallows of sensitivities with “Royal Swan”. Indie and alternative collided with roasting metal, with electronics, with doom and core, with death and pop. There’s more of that now in the form of the delightfully schizophrenic, meanwhile postponed notverynicecream.

Actually, the overly long bouncer “serpentsdripfromtheskies” is already enough to completely take in and soak up the madness of this record. During these almost eight minutes, Phoxjaw repeatedly shed their skins with growing enthusiasm. The matter begins quite well, almost ominously. An elusive gloom settles more and more over the arrangement, subtle confusion spreads. The electronics play along almost casually, indie and theatricality are fueled with increasingly slavering walls of guitars and pure heaviness. And yet a certain pop charm lurks, which completely dismantles the disturbing, escalating intensity at the end. Suddenly everything is vain.

You never really know what’s lurking around the next corner. “tortoise” turns out to be a thick, punctuated alternative anthem that pushes the bone-chilling coldness of Brutus into melodic realms. Before that, “thesaddestsongever” kneels deep into the frosty melancholy of the 80s between post punk and new wave, while the initially bizarre “icecreamwitch” escalates more and more. Angry shouts, roasting interference signals and a hell of a descent even push something in the direction of math core, including a brutal breakdown. All of that comes together in “shotgunlipstick”, only at the climax much more catchy and straightforward. It’s something of Enter Shikari and Mutemath, it’s chaotic and heavy.

Nothing about this is tangible the first time, and that actually puts you in the best of moods: “notverynicecream” is, as expected, weird and yet nests in hammer, anvil and stirrup. Nasty melodies collide with sheer force and celebrate the madness of being with growing enthusiasm. Between rock and metal, Phoxjaw rediscover all sorts of extremes, love chaos, greet the radio and ultimately pull their own boots through. The weird and roasting as well as catchy and always entertaining result speaks for itself.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: 05/26/2023

Available through: Hassle Records (Cargo Records)

Website: www.phoxjaw.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/phoxjawofficial

