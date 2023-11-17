Physical stores beat online. Single-brand stores first in terms of growth

Listen to the audio version of the article

Unique physical experiences that bring value to the purchase. Or perhaps they are part of the value of the purchase itself. After the e-commerce intoxication of the two-year pandemic, luxury consumers have returned to preferring in-store shopping which, however, has always absorbed the most important portion of purchases of luxury goods. And in 2024, single-brand stores will record sales growth rates well above those of online.

Retail vs wholesale: double-speed distribution

The Altagamma Consensus 2024 estimates that next year the retail channel will lead with +7.5% in sales compared to 2022, followed by online with +4.5%. However, the crisis of the wholesale model will be increasingly evident, which had already shown some cracks before the pandemic with the suffering of American department stores: according to the Consensus, 2024 will be a difficult year both for physical wholesale (+0%) and for digital (-1%), with the low propensity to purchase and the high stocks of 2023 which will lead multi-brands to reduce orders for the next seasons. Bain&Company also certifies the loss of ground in the wholesale channel. According to the Altagamma-Bain Worldwide Luxury Market Monitor 2023, in the last five years single-brand sales channels have grown three times more than multi-brand ones. This has led to a reversal of the balance in the sale of luxury products compared to pre-Covid: in 2019, in fact, 60% of sales were absorbed by the wholesale channel which today has fallen to a market share of 52% and which, in Bain estimates, it could go back to 55% of a luxury market which in 2030 will be worth between 540 and 580 billion euros.

The “transhuman” formula that merges store and website

The channel segmentation today sees the leadership of single-brand retail, which absorb 36% of sales and in 2023 will record an increase between 9 and 13% against -5/0% of the digital channel and -8/-12% of department stores. From now until 2030, however, single-brand stores will be the protagonists of a further evolution: a sort of fusion between the physical store and the brand website in a formula which, having abandoned the term “omnichannel” or “cross-channel” used for years now, the analysts Claudia D’Arpizio and Federica Levato have renamed it “transhuman”. This coexistence of channels, which today absorbs approximately 56% of the value of the luxury personal goods market and is made possible by the fact that brands communicate directly with their consumers, will rise to 66% in 2030 in the best of estimates.

The channels in the accounts of the big names: Kering, Zegna and Tod’s

The estimates find some confirmation in the accounts of the big names in luxury: in the 3rd quarter of 2023 the Kering group’s single-brand stores and e-commerce platforms held up (relatively), achieving -6% (dragged by -21% in the USA) against the – 20% of wholesale. Over this period of time, the French group continued to invest in retail by opening 28 directly operated stores (Dos), net of closures. In the 3rd quarter, the Zegna group also recorded significant growth in direct to consumer sales (+29.9% at current exchange rates) with wholesale revenues recording a much more limited increase (+6.6%). In 2024 the group announced that it will invest in direct distribution starting from Korea, a market where it already has 15 stores and which it will take control of. In the nine months, the Tod’s group recorded a +14.6% in retail sales (Dos + online) against a +13.3% in wholesale at current exchange rates. The Dos, in one year, increased by 17 points of sale.

Few openings and many restylings

With retail expansion having now reached a plateau phase – a study by Bernstein presented in June 2023 recorded 6,509 single-brand stores in the world compared to 6,479 in 2019 – investments by luxury brands are concentrating on a few significant openings (such as those in Monte Napoleone in Milan, see the piece below) or on restylings designed specifically to make the shopping experience even more unique. This includes the Dior boutique at 30 Avenue Montaigne in Paris, the Tiffany “Landmark store” in New York, but also the flagship stores that luxury brands are opening or renovating in key locations. Among these, the Louis Vuitton, Dior and Hermès boutiques in Taikoo Li Sanlitun in Beijing or the Loro Piana store in the Dubai Mall, reopened in October. Louis Vuitton also recently opened its largest store in India, at Jio World Plaza in Mumbai.

