Piazza San Carlo dressed in fairy tales

Piazza San Carlo is dressed in fairy tales. With the second edition of the City of Turin project “Fantastic City. Winter’s Tales” through the language of videomapping transforms the historic square in the center of Turin into a space of music, figures, shapes and colours. The initiative is carried out by Fondazione per la Cultura Torino in collaboration with 24 ORE Cultura, main partner Intesa Sanpaolo, with the contribution of Fondazione CRT and the support of Xori Group and Nova Coop.

This year’s theme, entrusted to the direction and artistic direction of OLO creative farm, with the curatorial contribution of Francesco Poli, contemporary art historian and critic who contributed to the reasoned choice of the works, is winter, whose atmospheres are told through sophisticated multi-projection devices capable of connecting images and audio. The fundamental musical reference will be Antonio Vivaldi’s Winter. The concert for violin, strings and continuous bass dedicated to the coldest of the Seasons – the famous work of the great baroque composer – will be the soundtrack of the videomapping and will dialogue with the modern and South American counterpart of Astor Piazzolla’s Invierno porteño and with the lively Danza Russian version of the Nutcracker by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.

The music is performed by the Orchestra of the Teatro Regio Torino. The homage to the great Venetian composer, as well as sound, will also extend to images. The autograph manuscripts of his compositions – of which the National University Library of Turin preserves the most important collection in the world (around 15,000 pages written by Vivaldi) – will flow on the facades of the buildings in Piazza San Carlo, alternating with a wide selection of works of past and modern artists. Winter landscapes with mountains, countryside and urban views whitened by snow or in the rain, by figurative painters such as Bagetti, Morghen, Tavernier, Maggi, Bozzalla and Tabusso, but also abstract visions, by avant-garde artists such as Manzoni, Sanfilippo, Crippa, Varisco, Nangeroni and Garutti.

”The videomapping will be turned on every day until Sunday 7 January 2024, from 6.30pm to 9.30pm. Eight projection towers and a sophisticated audio diffusion system will transmit images and music. The works come from the Intesa Sanpaolo collections, kept at the Gallerie d’Italia, Intesa Sanpaolo museum, Fondazione Torino Musei, GAM – Galleria Civica d’arte Moderna and Contemporary Turin, National University Library of Turin, Francesco Tabusso Archive, Turin.

