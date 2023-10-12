Picasso exhibition in Turin, 300 works: everything you need to know

“Creation is everything.” For Pablo Picasso, the point of no return in twentieth century art, art is not enough. Everything is about creating, looking into unknown worlds, experimenting, starting from scratch, like a child, always. Style, art and life, everything is indissoluble. An obsession with gesture and work, always generative of something that wasn’t there.

From today, Palazzo Saluzzo Paesana, on the 50th anniversary of the Maestro’s death, hosts the exhibition “Picasso rendezvous in Turin”. Over 300 works on display until 14 January 2024: drawings, lithographs, engravings, ceramics, sculptures, collages and photographs to get to know the other Picasso, the lesser-known one.

The exhibition, curated by Jean Christophe Hubert, is accompanied by a photographic journey curated by David Lawrence and is organized by Radar Eventi Culturali, Extramuseum art and science, PTK Piemonteticket.

«Picasso – says Hubert passionately – is a multifaceted, multifaceted, innovative artist who never highlighted the distinction between the arts. With this exhibition the great Spanish artist expresses himself in the graphic arts. He was predestined for painting, his father, a drawing teacher, immediately noticed his qualities and Picasso was so gifted that he spent his whole life fighting against ease. In the subjects, in the techniques, in the relationships, in everything.”

The exhibition, created for Bruges where it was exhibited for the first time, brings together works by 8 Belgian and French collectors and includes multiple works, graphics and drawings by Picasso and his entourage, including Jean Cocteau, Dora Maar and Françoise Gillot.

Together with the Pablo Picasso Art Museum in Münster, this is the second largest collection of Picasso graphic art on display in the world. After Turin, he will go to Istanbul and Paris.

Before going up to the first floor and entering the heart of the exhibition, on the ground floor, you can visit the photographic journey curated by David Lawrence alias Frederic Lecompte Dieu of Templar Presse with a series of imaginary letters that offer an all-round portrait of the artist and of man. «The best known artist in the world – says Lawrence – is also the most mysterious, so I tried to retrace his thoughts with synthesis and allusions, crossing temporal planes and interpretative levels». A fresco of his era with the words of Van Gogh, Cocteau, Matisse, Dalì, Baudelaire, Yves Saint-Laurent, Géraldine Chaplin, Gertrude Stein, Orson Welles but also Hitler, Churchill, Marilyn Monroe and David Bowie.

Here we are on the first floor after crossing the splendid courtyard. The graphic arts are a field of experimentation for the Spanish artist who explores etching, aquatint, lithography, linocut and monotype. And, every time, he renews the genre, not only with technique, but also with style. «Technique – he says – is important, provided you have so much of it that it completely ceases to exist».

From his Parisian beginnings, when he adopted his mother’s surname, to the blue period and the sets for the Ballets Russes, to the figures linked to the theme of bullfighting in the journey between bestiality and humanity told by the beautiful wood engravings printed in relief on paper. For him, recording is like writing an intimate diary. The encounter with cubism, surrealism, African art, the questioning of perspective, portraits, ceramics with workmanship discovered in the South of France. An artist who changed the world of art during his lifetime and even more so after his death. Because «The most important thing is to create. Nothing else matters; creation is everything.”