Pichoncito Santillán made the podium in the World Bike Cross Championship

The Santiago del Estero bicicross was once again among the main places in the World Cup that takes place in the city of Glasgow, Scotland, and all because of the excellent performance of Hernán “Pichoncito” Santillán.

The representative from Santiago was placed third yesterday in the Cruise category (25 to 29 years) and thus gave the Argentine delegation one of the first joys in the World Cup in the “Old Continent”.

“I am very happy and excited about what I had to live today. On a trip that started with a lot of turbulence due to the loss of my documentation, which thanks to the good people of my Santiago, I was able to recover quickly before the trip. In addition to the injuries that I went through in my preparation for the last two months. This day will remain forever in my heart for all the love I received from friends, from different parts of the world, which I was reaping thanks to sport,” said “Pichoncito” when he spoke yesterday with EL LIBERAL.

Then he added: “I had to fight from behind because of the bad start, which made the race even more difficult than it already was because of the very high level.”

The bikers thanked his wife and family for their support at all times, as well as their sponsors Athletic Fitness Gym, Onefit Supplements, Prindumentaria, Supermecados Sebi-Mart, Deggan360, 6DHelmets Chile) and especially Governor Gerardo Zamora and to the mayor Eng. Norma Fuentes.

“I also want to thank my friend who lives in Spain Juan Felder and his family.”

Santillán’s next challenge will be this Wednesday in the Challenger category from 25 to 29 years old. The other provinces will also compete this week, Francisco Lazarte, Lisandro Díaz and Santiago García who yesterday reached the round of 16.





