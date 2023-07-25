Picket of taxi drivers caused vehicular chaos in front of the Judicial City of Neuquén

Dozens of taxi drivers from Neuquén they occupied the entire width of the north side of avenue Leloirfrom the Judicial City to the Legislature, in a picket that provoked a vehicular chaos in that neuralgic area of ​​the capital. They did it from noon to put pressure on the Review Court that had to decide whether or not to confirm the preventive detention of Maximiliano Octavio Montoya (27)who on the morning of July 19 shot the driver Diego Martín Rojas and wounded him in the neck.

The demonstration broke up just at 14when it became known that unanimously, Montoya’s preventive detention was confirmed for three months.

The day of the event, the taxi drivers had carried out another picketthis time in the center of the city and for unusual reasons: They demanded that the Castro Rendón doctors perform a surgical intervention on him to Rojas to remove the bullet that is still lodged in his neck.

The doctors explained to the family of the wounded man that it was riskier, at this time, to operate on him than to leave things as they are and observe the evolution of the projectile.

In the middle of a discussion

Maximiliano Montoya, accused of shooting the taxi driver three times. (Matias Subat)

As the investigation of the case progresses, it becomes clearer that Rojas was not the victim of an attempted assault or an act of insecurity. turned out involuntary witness of a fight with gender violence and a wrong interpretation of Montoya, who believed that the driver had called the police when in fact he had only communicated the destination of the trip to the base.

As ratified in a hearing held this Tuesday by the chief homicide prosecutor, Agustín García, and the legal assistant Pablo Jávega, the accused Montoya and a 20-year-old girl had an appointment at a hotel on Olascoaga avenue that ended in scandal, to the point that they were fired.

They went to the Olascoaga and Sarmiento stop, where at 2:50 they got into the Renault Logan that Rojas was driving. They asked him to take them to an address in the Social Lot.

Weapon Threats

When they were going along Avenida del Trabajador almost Colón, the taxi driver reported the destination on the radio and the problems began. Montoya interpreted that he had notified the police, pulled out a revolver type weapon and threatened to kill him. She demanded that he speed up and go through red lights.

A few blocks later, at the intersection with Pringles, Rojas pressed the anti-panic button and jumped out of the moving taxi.. Montoya shot him three times: one projectile embedded in the roof of the vehicle, another in the headrest, and the third It entered the driver’s shoulder and lodged in his neck..

The key witness

The young companion helped identify the assailant, who He was arrested an hour later a few blocks from the place. The weapon has not yet been found.

The witness informed the prosecution that at the address of the Social Allotment to which they were his mother liveswho apparently He was opposed to the relationship that his daughter had with Montoya. Therefore, the individual had promised to kill her.

Judge Luis Giorgetti imposed three months in preventive detention, which this Tuesday were ratified by the Review Tribunal made up of Cristian Piana, Dardo Bordón and Leticia Lorenzo.

Montoya could receive a maximum sentence of 18 years in prison.





