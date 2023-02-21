Source title: PICO launched the world‘s first VR music interactive product BIT-CLUB, redefining the virtual performance experience

On February 19, 2023, PICO launched the world‘s first VR music interactive product BIT-CLUB, and simultaneously launched a fully virtual VR interactive electronic music performance with the theme of “Interstellar Electronic Music Club”. The show invited the popular Rapper Wang Yitai, Top 100 DJ Panta.Q and virtual DJ V-Core to bring users a wonderful carnival party. As the world‘s first VR music interactive product launched by PICO, BIT-CLUB redefines the user experience of virtual performances by upgrading the new interactive mode of VR concerts, providing users with high-quality, highly immersive performance viewing and participation experience. Compared with the experience of “seeing clearly and hearing real” in traditional VR concerts, in BIT-CLUB, through top art design and virtual environment design, with the help of the latest 6DoF interactive technology and audio games, etc. With the access of interactive scenes, users can immerse themselves in rich interactive content in addition to enjoying the audio-visual senses. As the first performance after the launch of BIT-CLUB, this electronic music party not only has popular electronic musicians join in, but also creates a story background with a futuristic sci-fi color around the performance, so that every user in it has more Sense of scene substitution. In the setting of the background story, each user will receive a mysterious invitation from the BIT-CLUB star club, and the human beings who receive the invitation will take an interstellar spaceship to hold a grand carnival party in the electronic music planet and the hip-hop planet. The spaceship may encounter an unknown crisis, and all passengers need to fight back with sound waves. As the story progresses, users need to complete various tasks through interactive gameplay such as rhythm dance and music shooting, and finally complete this full virtual VR interactive electronic music journey full of various challenges. Restore the real performance scene, bringing top-level visual enjoyment with great details and expressiveness For an immersive electronic music party, visual effects play a vital role. For the blurred, magical, and restless visual effects of the real electronic music scene, the art design of PICO’s performance is more realistic and delicate, realizing the replica of virtual reality, bringing more detailed and expressive top-level visual effects enjoyment. In terms of the entire performance scene, PICO has created a performance space full of magic and sense of technology. At the same time, it also brings various light and shadow dynamic effects in the real electronic music performance scene into it. The performance uses a variety of real-time color changing schemes. The change of progress and music rhythm can realize dynamic color and light effect changes, so that users can experience different visual enjoyment as the track changes. In addition to the scene and light effects, the details of the performance are also in place. The smoke that appears on the stage from time to time as the performance progresses also restores the effect of dry ice fog in the real performance scene. Behind the realization of such a realistic performance effect is another innovation of PICO in the production of virtual performances. For this VR performance, PICO has developed a set of AI toolset that supports virtual performance lighting effect editing and previewing. It can edit and replace on-site lighting effects in real time and generate quick previews, which greatly improves the efficiency and final realization of scene production in VR performances. Effect. In addition, PICO has also newly developed a lighting AI system for VR scenes. This system has AI intelligent audio analysis capabilities, and can automatically analyze the rhythm changes and emotional changes contained in it in combination with changes in music rhythms, thereby automatically generating lights and fog. , The constant change of visual spectacle. At the same time, in terms of light types, PICO has also greatly expanded this time, realizing the presentation of various light source forms such as spotlights, laser lights, and cylindrical lights, so that the on-site light effects can reach a level comparable to reality. In addition to recreating reality, the rich dynamic spectacle and the dynamic performance of giant objects during the performance bring the visual spectacle that cannot be realized in reality to the VR electronic music scene, bringing users visual enjoyment beyond reality, showing A more extreme visual experience. Innovative interactive gameplay, open an electronic music carnival in the way of audio games, it looks more fun Based on the setting of the story background of the whole performance, and the 6DoF accurate head-hand space positioning capability provided by the PICO 4 VR all-in-one machine, during the performance, PICO designed many challenging links. The gameplay completes various challenges, and ignites the user’s vitality and passion in an innovative form with more energy, vitality and imagination. The first is rhythm dance. In Wang Yitai’s performance, as the music sounds, a group of dance interactive modules will appear in front of the user. The first is rhythm dance. In Wang Yitai's performance, as the music sounds, a group of dance interactive modules will appear in front of the user. Following the changes and prompts of the music rhythm, the user needs to complete the dance movements corresponding to the music rhythm. During the dance process, the completion of all the user's movements will be scored and judged by the system. The more in tune the rhythm of the dance and the more standard the movements, the higher the score the user will get. In addition to dancing, as the performance progresses and the plot advances, there will be troublesome alien invaders on the scene. At this time, users should pick up the laser gun that appears in front of them and aim at the alien invaders to have a fun Dripping electronic sound shooting, full of fun. The points obtained by users in rhythm dance and shooting can be converted into starlight. After collecting a certain amount of starlight, users can activate their own exclusive level special effects. And use these stars to exchange various interactive props to transform the appearance of your character. At the same time, it also provides users with a variety of interactive props such as fireworks and space drinks, each of which will provide unique visual effects for the performance and help the performance present a unique audio-visual feast. As the C-position focus of the audience, the virtual DJ booth can be said to be the core of the entire electronic music performance. In the interactive leisure area opened after the performance, users can personally operate the DJ booth. On the virtual DJ booth, users can become senior DJs who move the audience, and experience the joy of being a live DJ through the tuning, remix, and sound effect settings on the virtual DJ booth in front of them! With the blessing of virtual human technology, real idols and virtual idols are perfectly on the same stage As the highlight of this performance, Wang Yitai and Panta.Q, who are avatars, partnered with avatar DJ V-Core. The three of them, whether in futuristic shapes or vivid and precise performances, All have reached the top level of domestic virtual performances, realizing the perfect sharing of real idols and virtual idols. Behind the realization of these effects, in fact, PICO’s professional art team custom-made virtual bodies and digital fashions for the three of them. Thanks to the new production technology of character scenes, the avatars of guest performers Wang Yitai and Panta.Q are more realistic and have more details. At the same time, in order to achieve realistic details of motion effects, PICO cooperates with top domestic motion capture studios to provide movie-level motion capture for artists on site. The motion capture data is recorded at a high frame rate of 120 frames per second. At the same time, the Unreal Engine is used to perform physical simulation calculations on the artist’s hair and body objects to achieve more realistic dynamic effects. At the virtual performance site, users can fully observe the changes in the artist’s expression and the exact matching of the song’s mouth shape, full of details. As the first blockbuster VR virtual electronic music performance in China, this performance attracted the participation of a large number of electronic music lovers and VR users. After the performance, the users expressed their opinions on the visual effect atmosphere created by the performance and the innovative and interactive gameplay. After watching the whole performance, experienced PICO users think that “this performance is very online in terms of art aesthetics, stage lighting, modeling image, on-site atmosphere, link setting, etc., and has strong social and entertainment attributes.” Electronic music lovers also said, “This show has more interactions, scenes and character modeling have been improved, and the shooting game experience is very good. I look forward to the room can accommodate more users to participate or add NPC characters to create a more immersive visual effect.” atmosphere.” Constantly explore the possibility of VR content and lead the high-quality development of VR industry content For a long time, PICO has been constantly exploring various possibilities of VR content. In the past year, PICO has successively launched VR concerts of stars such as Zheng Jun and Wang Feng. In January 2023, PICO teamed up with CoCo Lee, the queen of the Chinese music scene, to bring the industry’s first star 6DoF full virtual VR concert. It boldly innovated in content and style, and at the same time challenged the new height of VR virtual concert in terms of technology. The launch of the BIT-CLUB and the first fully virtual VR electronic music interactive performance is another new exploration of the VR performance experience after PICO has accumulated a wealth of production experience and technical iterations in a large number of VR concerts. While creating an unprecedented new VR experience for users, it also continues to bring more inspiration to the industry and lead the high-quality development of VR industry content.

