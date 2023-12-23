Piero Craveri, politician and scholar of contemporary history, has died

Listen to the audio version of the article

The historian and politician Piero Craveri, a long-time collaborator of the Domenicale del Sole 24 Ore, as well as of the Corriere della Sera and Repubblica, has died. Son of Raimondo Craveri and Elena Croce, eldest daughter of Benedetto Croce, he was born in 1938. He studied at the Tasso high school in Rome and in 1961 he graduated in law from the «La Sapienza» University with Francesco Calasso, professor of history of law Italian, with a thesis on the «Neapolitan Pre-Vichian jurists», published in the «Annals of legal history» (VII, 1963, pp. 261-282). During his studies he participated in university political life as president of the Roman Goliard Union and group leader of the Italian Goliard Union in the Italian Representative University Union (UNURI), having joined first the Italian Socialist Party, then the Radical Party. In the tenth legislature he was elected senator in the radical-federalist European ecological group.

The memory of Sangiuliano

«Deep sorrow for the passing of Piero Craveri, an eminent personality of Italian culture. Professor Craveri, whom I met not long ago, was a friend and an example of a historian and an intellectual. In the footsteps of his great grandfather, Benedetto Croce, he was a rigorous scholar who was clear about the value of liberalism and democracy. I offer my condolences to his family and friends”, declares the Minister of Culture, Gennaro Sangiuliano.

Condolences from the mayor of Naples

Among the comments on the passing of Piero Craveri, also that of the mayor of Naples, Gaetano Manfredi: «Piero Craveri, nephew of Benedetto Croce, leaves us. Great intellectual of our Naples and, due to family heritage and passion, an authentic witness of the Italian 20th century. His kindness and his love for history will continue to be an example for the new generations.”

The rector of the University Sister Orsola Benincasa

The Rector of the Suor Orsola Benincasa University, Lucio d’Alessandro, also remembers the nephew of Benedetto Croce, who for over ten years led the moral body guardian of the historical and artistic heritage of the Suor Orsola Benincasa Institute. «His in-depth and detailed research work on the republican history of our country, on some of its most important figures (from De Gasperi to Craxi, from Berlusconi to Prodi) and on some of the most decisive moments (from the work of the Constituent Assembly to ‘Italy’s entry into Europe) represent a fundamental cultural heritage for the studies of contemporary history» writes Lucio d’Alessandro, recalling the cultural “legacy” of Piero Craveri, professor emeritus of contemporary history at Suor Orsola, among the greatest scholars Italians of socialist and liberal political thought, who passed away today a few days after his 86th birthday.

«Piero Craveri was one of the pillars of the growth of our University – recalls d’Alessandro – within which in the last 25 years he covered his teaching of Contemporary History with passion and rigor and directed the Faculty of Letters, now the Department of Humanistic Sciences, contributing to its establishment at a national level as one of the most important academic centers in the sectors of cultural heritage, archeology and art history”.

Share this: Facebook

X

