Pietrangelo Buttafuoco is the new president of the Venice Biennale

«With the designation by the Minister of Culture, Gennaro Sangiuliano, of Pietrangelo Buttafuoco as president of the La Biennale di Venezia Foundation, another glass ceiling has been broken». Raffaele Speranzon, deputy group leader of the Fratelli d’Italia senators, announced this in a note. «Often – continues Speranzon – the La Biennale Foundation has been considered by the left as a fiefdom in which to place friends and acolytes. Buttafuoco, finally, affirms a change of pace that the Meloni government wants to imprint in every cultural and social center of the nation: only personalities chosen for their depth, competence and authority. My heartfelt congratulations and best wishes for good work go to Buttafuoco”, he concludes.

When Meloni opposed Buttafuoco’s candidacy in Sicily: “He is Muslim” Thomas Usan 26 October 2023

Giorgia Meloni’s criticisms in 2015

In 2015, Pietrangelo Buttafuoco’s candidacy as governor of Sicily was criticized by the president of Fratelli d’Italia Giorgia Meloni. «But do we realize the cultural message, even before the political one, that we would give to the world? I am for freedom of worship, I have nothing against Muslims and Islam… but dear God – he made it known –. It would be a cultural surrender to those fanatics who would like to subjugate us infidels. I am surprised that the League falls into this contradiction with all the implications that there are in the common battle against immigration and the proliferation of minarets in Italy.”

The extravagant info on WhatsApp

The information “Me Ne Frego” appears on the WhatsApp profile of Pietrangelo Buttafuoco, one of the most used mottos used by the fascist action squads and used as a badge by the Arditi d’Italia.

Zaia’s thanks

«I thank Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano for the nomination and the great attention paid to the Foundation and to all the issues concerning Venice. The presidency is an important role in guiding and supporting the Biennale, especially for the far-sighted role of promoting art and culture in areas that have not yet been explored, faithful to the historical mandate of an institution like this.” Thus, in a note, the president of Veneto Luca Zaia welcomes the designation of Pietrangelo Buttafuoco as president of the La Biennale di Venezia Foundation. «On this occasion – adds Zaia – we cannot fail to express our profound thanks to the outgoing president Roberto Cicutto for the important institutional collaboration and the excellent work carried out which has made the Biennale an unbeatable machine in anticipating all the new features and innovations in the international cultural field”, he concludes.

Scarpa (Pd): «Culture is not a land of conquest»

«Speranzon’s words on the appointment of Buttafuoco as president of the Venice Biennale Foundation bring out a chilling vision of how the right conceives the cultural institutions of our country. After the unrestrained attack on the director of the Egyptian Museum, he is now rejoicing at having ‘conquered a fiefdom’, even claiming a vulgar development on political grounds which is very worrying. What is most alarming is that the work of an institution, such as the Biennale, is being called into question, whose sole aim must be to take care of its exhibition offering as best as possible and certainly not to make the Brothers of Italy happy.” This was declared by Rachele Scarpa, PD deputy of the Venice-Treviso-Belluno constituency.

Cicutto will remain in office until the end of his mandate

The designation of Pietrangelo Buttafuoco at the top of the La Biennale di Venezia Foundation is only the beginning of a process, and the current president, Roberto Cicutto, will remain in office until the end of the mandate, March 2024, in order to guarantee the necessary continuity institutional and a gradual and orderly handover. We learn this from MiC sources. The proposed appointment of Buttafuoco represents only the beginning of a process whose first step is the advisory opinion of the Culture Commissions of the Chamber and Senate, explain the same sources.

Share this: Facebook

X

