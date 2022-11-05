Home Entertainment Pietro Meda: “The bikes in the Metaverse: the Eicma model will amaze you”
Entertainment

Pietro Meda: “The bikes in the Metaverse: the Eicma model will amaze you”

by admin
Pietro Meda: “The bikes in the Metaverse: the Eicma model will amaze you”

Eicma, for the uninitiated, is the most important international exhibition event for the two-wheel industry. An event with over a hundred years of history, interrupted only by world conflicts and Covid. The next Milanese edition, the 79th, is imminent: 8-13 November, and we talk about it with the lawyer. Pietro Meda, 48 years old and a Milanese family that has always been in the engines: from March 2020 he is the president.
President,

See also  The performance industry resumes production and work, and the weekend theater has a good show – yqqlm

You may also like

Sound Magic updates China Impression, a comprehensive folk...

#Ontheroad Mercedes Benz E-Class convertible, and the desire...

Federico Fellini’s Italian film lead at Carthage Day...

Stone Island Officially Launches 40th Anniversary Luminous Jacket

The Magic Lamp | Ju Anqi’s Mid-term Film...

“Sherlock Holmes 2” film review: New detectives face...

“I’m not looking for a job.” Quentin Tarantino...

HBO officially cancels fifth season of popular sci-fi...

World’s largest auction worth $ 1 billion: Microsoft...

Wang Hang: Art has no end, we must...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy