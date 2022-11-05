Eicma, for the uninitiated, is the most important international exhibition event for the two-wheel industry. An event with over a hundred years of history, interrupted only by world conflicts and Covid. The next Milanese edition, the 79th, is imminent: 8-13 November, and we talk about it with the lawyer. Pietro Meda, 48 years old and a Milanese family that has always been in the engines: from March 2020 he is the president.

President,