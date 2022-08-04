Source title: “Pig Man Movie · Ocean Diary” The underwater joyous adventure starts now

The final trailer of "Pig Man Movie Ocean Diary" will be released on August 6, and more exciting plots and wonderful underwater world scenes will be exposed. The childlike and bright pictures, the plot with tears and laughter, and the deep-sea adventure atmosphere are full of sense, which makes the film's expectation soar. The trailer takes Pig Man diving into the underwater world to perform an "impossible mission" as a clue. Not only will new friends join in the joyful adventure with Pig Man, but also a new story setting with a lively and compact rhythm. This marine joyful adventure journey starts now! Pig Man's new ocean journey "Never Give Up" Sticks to the Mystery of Courage and Friendship In the trailer released this time, Dr. Fuzzy is arranging a search task for the superstar agents about the "mysterious amplifier". Pig Man took the initiative to ask Ying, dived into the seabed in one fell swoop, and saw a beautiful blue fairy tale world. It is surrounded by a rich school of fish and delicately shaped coral. The fine picture quality of the huge seabed makes people feel like they are on the scene. In such a scene, Pig Man and his new partner "do not know each other". The loyal superstar agent Pig Man!" A second recalled the memories of the small audience, the pig man who wanted to be a hero in "fairy tales" is back! The two new characters appearing in the trailer are also very surprising. The brave and innocent little bean sprouts and the funny and warm-hearted Brother Luo will start this wonderful underwater adventure together with Pig Man. The legend about the "Devil Under the Sea" has gradually surfaced… Pig Man and his party will join hands to overcome difficulties, save this undercurrent marine crisis, and show the secrets of courage and friendship to the small audience. Pig Man's sentence "I will never fail this mission!" highlights the full sense of belief and firm determination to complete the mission. The easter eggs of pig man and crab guessing at the end of the trailer are even more interesting, with endless aftertaste. Ahead of the screening, the word of mouth is bursting, and it is carefully polished into the best series A week before the national release, "Pig Man Movie: Ocean Diary" has been screened in advance in 33 cities including Beijing, Guangzhou, and Shanghai, and the first batch of small audiences have unlocked the exciting underwater adventure ahead of time. At the movie viewing site, the small audience was very focused on the screen, and felt the joyful gift of the summer vacation brought by the pig man. After watching the movie, the children expressed their love for Pig Man and Ocean World. Parents also said that this movie is very suitable for children to watch, and it is of great "educational significance". It not only teaches children the value of friendship, but also teaches children the most important thing in growing up. One of the important qualities-courage, gain word-of-mouth praise.

