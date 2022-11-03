ROME – The e-bike phenomenon is booming, on the other hand these pedal assisted bicycles allow you to move more quickly and with little effort compared to traditional bicycles. Their cost, however, is not really affordable for all budgets and then in a perspective of rampant circular economy, why throw away the classic bike when it can still have a long life? The answer came from Bryan Zeng dynamic entrepreneur with a long experience in the electronics field who in 2014 founded Livall, a manufacturer of “smart” bike helmets and today, together with Manuel Marin, Dennis Crewe Brown and Sanchit Mittal, is preparing to launch the “PikaBoost”.

This innovative electric device, simple and compact, is able to transform any bicycle into a performing e-bike. All this takes place in the name of maximum simplicity (it takes about 30 seconds even for those with poor manual skills) and without having to resort to any type of tool for its assembly. No wires, harnesses, clamps, screwdrivers or wrenches therefore but only the screwing of a clamp on the seat post and positioning it in contact with the rear wheel tire. In short, an “all in one” device just over thirty centimeters long and weighing three kilos that contains an electric motor (250 W) and lithium batteries (interchangeable) that are recharged in three hours and guarantee a travel up to thirty kilometers.

The operating principle recalls that of the “Solex”, a moped in vogue in Italy in the 60s and 70s which transmitted the motion through a roller operated by a motor fixed above the front wheel that was put in contact with the tire. PikaBoost is waterproof and guarantees correct contact between the drive wheel and the bike tire even in the event of rain and allows you to select three driving modes (Cruise, Roll and Exercise which, thanks to the regenerative function, recharges the battery).

Through the app it is possible to control all the parameters of the device and use the anti-theft function which can be activated through the Bluetooth connection, while a position sensor intervenes in the event of a fall and stops the transmission of motion to the rear wheel. There is also a USB socket for charging mobile devices while in the back there is a high visibility safety light, adjustable in a fixed or flashing way. From November 3, Livall has launched a campaign on Kickstarter that allows you to purchase PikaBoost at the launch price of $ 299 instead of the $ 599 that will be required after December 18, while worldwide deliveries will begin in March 2023.