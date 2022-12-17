All in a group at the center of the scene. The boys in dark suits, the girls in evening dresses with short, close-fitting skirts. They advance together while the music of Anton Caras’s “Third Man” resonates. Joined by the same step, balancing on one leg while bending the other crossed in front. It is one of the iconic images, sorry for the banality, of “Kontakthof” the historic piece, a masterpiece by Pina Bausch that has just entered the repertoire of the Paris Opéra ballet.

And immediately we must add that the company deals with it in a superlative way, with intensity and the awareness of being at the center of a “Stück”, to put it in Bauschian, which will go down in history. Stuff from 1978, but, like all masterpieces, absolutely current. Because it speaks to us about us, about our anxieties, weaknesses, affections, fears, desires. All feelings that are part of the repertoire of the great German choreographer, who passed away in 2009, sublime as always in plumbing the human soul. We are in a vast 1950s ballroom. A mirror, a door on the right, a curtain in the back, raised above the stage. The scene is signed by the late Rolf Borzik, a great collaborator of Bausch, while the company is now directed by Jo Ann Andicott.

It is there, in this place of contact, the place to meet, flirt, fall in love, conquer and seduce, that what would be easy, as has been rightly stated, to define as the “war of the sexes” kicks off. Because there are no winners here and all 26 performers, equally divided, are a bit defeated, overwhelmed, frustrated.

Around the scene a theory of chairs that would go down in the history of Bausch mythology like the famous walks, the dancers’ catwalks. But everything here appears for the first time. In fact, the song is among the first that Pina did for Wuppertal after “Café Müller”.

And everything moves. Starting with the runway repeated, diagonally, in a circle, that Wim Wenders would have taken up in the film “Pina”.

To tell it, a list of daily gestures is made, alluring smiles, hysterical laughter, looking at one’s hands, one’s shoes, checking one’s make-up in an invisible mirror. Then gossip. Love with an inflatable doll. The frustrated attempt of a dancer to slip into the unison of his companions in line. Or again the unleashing of a very rhythmic rock motif, each one occupying the stage with his dance.

All gestural “Leit Motives”, but sometimes also verbal ones, skilfully mixed. So talking about themselves and their problems, all together, to an unknown interlocutor: when they line up the seats in the proscenium, and give life to this collective confession, while one of the protagonists passes a microphone from one to the other. Follow a documentary on the life of wild geese on a screen lowered to the bottom. Shaking, showing the back to the public, on the notes of the “Titina”.

Because the music, the waltz and the tango repeated continuously, was already vintage in ’78 at the time of creation. And today it is even more so.

“Kontakthof” is a show that you can’t stop loving and that hasn’t lost a shred of its charm. Even when he was faced for the Wuppertal company, by over 65s, or even by teenagers (both seen in Italy). Because it is an architecture built on a solid, resistant foundation. Although danced another company. But here we are talking about the Paris Opera, artists at the very top right now, who in the same days present “Swan Lake” at the Bastille Theater and precisely “Kontakthof” at Garnier.

Two classics from the 19th and second half of the 20th century. Programming conceived by outgoing director Aurélie Dupont. It is a question of seeing what choices will be made by José Martinez, the newly appointed director, a Spaniard born in Cartagena, but in reality a long-time étoile of the Palais Garnier.