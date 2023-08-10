Pinalli ends 2022 with growth and aims for 200 million in revenues in five years

Listen to the audio version of the article

The Italian chain of perfumeries Pinalli closed 2022 with revenues of 120 million euros, an increase of 22% compared to 2021. The results of last year confirm the strong growth trend of the company from Fiorenzuola d’Arda (Piacenza) in the last six years, both in the offline and online channels. In this period, the Pinalli stores have increased from 39 to the current 71 and turnover has increased by an average of 15% per year, going from 55 million in 2017 to 120 million in 2022. The number of employees has also increased significantly, from 140 to 400, and that of customers from 280,000 to over 600,000 today.

«2022 was a very important year, characterized by an acceleration of our growth path – underlines Raffaele Rossetti, president and CEO of Pinalli -. Last year, the foundations were laid for the future of our chain and we are now looking ahead, in the name of continuity: the entry of the new majority shareholder, the HIG Fund, will in fact allow us to boost our development plans and consolidate the positioning as a reference Italian player in the distribution of high-level perfumery products. Our expansion strategy therefore continues: in this first part of 2023 alone we have opened 8 new stores, which will be followed by another 7 new stores by the end of the year. The main criterion will remain that of proximity, with shops in the historic centers of small/medium-sized cities, combined with investments also in the outlet format, a rapidly expanding beauty destination with significant potential. The target we have set ourselves is particularly ambitious: the intention is to reach the threshold of 100 points of sale before the end of 2026, and to exceed 200 million in turnover within the next five years».

The path traced by the management will see the concept of omnichannel, one of the cornerstones of the chain, at the center of the business, with important investments in digital transformation to guarantee the customer the possibility of enjoying an increasingly synergistic shopping experience between the physical store and the digital store : an integrated ecosystem that, starting from the e-commerce, permeates every aspect of the purchase. The company has recently reorganized the first managerial line by appointing Andrea Pezzoni as head of the commercial area and strategic marketing, Davide Vicini head of finance & operations, Andrea Raffo head of HR.