Pininfarina will sign the bodywork of the future Morgan

TURIN – The first Morgan with bodywork by Pininfarina is about to arrive. For now, the details are not known. To create the right suspense, the two companies have associated their brands, in a sort of invitation, indicating the times: in 2024 information will be given on the project of the new car which for now remains top secret. And perhaps some details will be revealed, if not the complete design of the new model which will be in limited production. Perhaps in 115 examples, given the reference to the 115 years of life of the manufacturer from Malvern, in Worcestershire. What if it was the first electric model? Or hybrid? We’ll have to wait a few months to understand.

“The series will combine the Morgan Motor Company’s 21st century philosophy in bodybuilding with Pininfarina’s legacy of purity and elegance in design,” say the British company founded in 1910. The brand was taken over by the Italian group Investindustrial by Andrea Bonomi.

At the helm of Morgan is Massimo Fumarola, managing director who arrived in the United Kingdom from Lamborghini. which emphasizes how “bodywork is the very essence of creating a car and is an aspect that we have cultivated and protected at Morgan. We have discovered that working by hand and not through automation and letting the heart of the creator give shape to a line or an object is what allows the spirit of our company to shine.”

Fumarola then adds that “for us bodywork also has an ethical meaning. Making something with your hands allows you to fully understand and appreciate the raw materials and respect the environment in which they were created. The body shop is not bound by trends and boundaries, as we are discovering thanks to this collaboration. The shared passion between Morgan and Pininfarina is evident and we look forward to sharing much more with our community in due course.”

What still makes the difference in Morgan is the human factor. It is the first thing that catches your eye when you visit the factory where around 1,200 pieces come out and where a new painting department was built in 2022. 30% of production is destined for Great Britain, the rest goes outside, especially Europe and the United States. Atelier numbers. On the other hand, cars are packaged as if they were clothes, in a tailored manner. The Morgan model range includes Super 3, Plus Four and Plus Six. In Malvern they are also thinking about an electric Morgan.

When you visit the Malvern factory the tour ends with the first Super 3 concept of 2016 with an electric motor: a prototype on which the English engineers are working. And perhaps the fruits will soon be seen. Perhaps also thanks to the collaboration of Pininfarina? The appointment is in 2024 to understand it. The latest Super 3, the two-seater made in the UK, heir to the legendary 3 Wheeler, but completely revised from the point of view of style, engine and on-board technology, was released at the beginning of 2022.

