Pink Floyd – The Dark Side Of The Moon – 50th Anniversary Remaster

Origin: UK

Release: 24.03.2023

Label: Pink Floyd Records / Parlophone

Genre: Progressive Rock / Art Rock



In fact, everything has already been said about possibly the greatest album of all time. Pink Floyd have with their in every way iconic masterpiece The Dark Side Of The Moon not only created an album that populated the album charts for decades and inspired and spurred on numerous musicians. They have erected a monument to themselves for decades.

The Dark Side Of The Moon has been reissued umpteen times, remastered and re-released in various mixes in stereo or quadraphonic or 5.1 mixes. For the golden jubilee, the album is given another treatment and a truly monstrous box set is released.

Musically, there isn’t too much new to discover here. The album has been remastered and is available in the box in stereo on vinyl, DVD and Bluray. In terms of sound, the differences from the previous remixes can be classified as variation instead of a noticeable improvement. They are interesting nonetheless.

This is also the live performance of the 1974 album, which is the only one from the set that can also be purchased separately. For the time being, everything else will only be available in this box. This also and especially includes the beautifully designed, 160-page hardcover book with a richly illustrated tour documentation from the years 1973 to 1975, a sheet music book of the original album and all sorts of other memorabilia from the time of the album release.

The individual components of the box are of course lovingly designed and do justice to the rather high price of the box set. It almost looks too elegant to unpack. Who not enough of The Dark Side Of The Moon can get, should and will of course access here. Every box of this size appeals to the die-hard fan, including this one.

The new mix sounds great, but in terms of sound there has never been anything to complain about on the album. On the contrary, Pink Floyd had here along with Alan Parsons standards set. For the 50th anniversary of this masterpiece, the box is a really beautiful thing. The spring release date is due to the date of the original album release. A box of this size and price would have made a good Christmas present. It will certainly be sold out by the next festival.

Conclusion

The box set for the 50th anniversary of the greatest rock album of all time is lovingly and elaborately designed and will appeal to those fans who want their personal The Dark Side Of The Moon want to add to the collection in the future.

Line Up

David Gilmour – vocals, guitars, synths

Nick Mason – drums, percussion, effects

Richard Wright – keyboards, vocals, effects

Roger Waters – bass, vocals, effects

Tracklist

01. Speak to Me / Breathe in the Air

02. On the Run

03. Time

04. The Great Gig in the Sky

05. Money

06. Us and Them

07. Any Colour You Like

08. Brain Damage

09. Eclipse

Box set

Album newly remastered on vinyl

Live At Wembley Empire Pool, London, 1974 auf Vinyl

Album in 5.1, Atmos and HiRes – stereo mixes on two Bluray and one DVD

Extensive hardcover book with contemporary tour documentation

Sheet music of the original album

reproductions of Money / Any Colour You Like and Us And Them / Time als 7″ Singles

Reproduction of the prospectus and invitation to the presentation of the album at the London Planetarium on February 27, 1973

