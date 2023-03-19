Home Entertainment Pink stairs are the protagonist of Steal the Look’s new office in SP
Entertainment

Pink stairs are the protagonist of Steal the Look’s new office in SP

by admin
Pink stairs are the protagonist of Steal the Look’s new office in SP

Shades of pink, black, gray and white are the colors protagonists of the new Steal the Look office, a fashion, beauty and lifestyle content platform, whose project was developed by the architect Ana Rozenblitfrom the architecture office Interior Space.

(Rafael Renzo/CASACOR)

With the return of face-to-face work and the growth of Steal the Look, the company sought a new space that behave the whole teamwhich today consists of more than 30 employeesfrom copywriters, editors, designers to fashion producers and stylistsamong other areas.

New Steal The Look office; Ana Rozenblit project, by the architecture office Spaço Interior.
(Rafael Renzo/CASACOR)

Thus, the space chosen to accommodate this entire team was an office located at Vila Madalenain São Paulo, from integrated two floors with glass panels that presents free view to the surroundings of the city.

New Steal The Look office; Ana Rozenblit project, by the architecture office Spaço Interior.
(Rafael Renzo/CASACOR)

“The idea was to create a project together with the teamwhich is why each member was involved in all the details and stages of this process, so that we have a very satisfying result for everyone”, explains the architect Ana Rozenblit.

New Steal The Look office; Ana Rozenblit project, by the architecture office Spaço Interior.
(Rafael Renzo/CASACOR)
Continues after advertising

the environment is open spacethat is, it is a integrated site with fewer partitions, which encourages interaction between all areas. Totalizing 200 m²the office was divided into eight roomsbetween meeting rooms, collection, studio, coworkingkitchen, closet and sink.

New Steal The Look office; Ana Rozenblit project, by the architecture office Spaço Interior.
(Rafael Renzo/CASACOR)

iconic details stand out, such as the pink LED with the spelling “The Look Stealers” it’s at pink ladder that integrates the two floors.

New Steal The Look office; Ana Rozenblit project, by the architecture office Spaço Interior.
(Rafael Renzo/CASACOR)

“This project is the realization of a dream. One of our biggest wishes was for the office to have the face of Steal the Look, as if it were a another team member and, therefore, we thought of every detail so that we had spaces instagrammablewhich generate a feeling of belonging to the team and our community’s desire to get to know this place”, says Manuela Bordaschfounder and CEO of Steal the Look.

See also  Bonus: Free Kontakt Synth Engine Sound Analog Tales download
New Steal The Look office; Ana Rozenblit project, from the architecture office Spaço Interior.
(Rafael Renzo/CASACOR)

Share this article via:

Continues after advertising

You may also like

5 smart home products

Nike Air Max 1 CO.JP New Color “Michigan”...

Expo Revestir 2023: new businesses and experiences

How does the marketing method of “Oscar’s biggest...

what it is and how to use it...

Fun for all ages Hunan Normal University Xin...

Modernist, integrated apartment with preserved original design |...

Zhang Xinzhe’s “Future Style 2.0” concert will start...

Oriental beef – super easy recipe with a...

Maje 2023 autumn and winter series

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy