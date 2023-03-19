Shades of pink, black, gray and white are the colors protagonists of the new Steal the Look office, a fashion, beauty and lifestyle content platform, whose project was developed by the architect Ana Rozenblitfrom the architecture office Interior Space.

With the return of face-to-face work and the growth of Steal the Look, the company sought a new space that behave the whole teamwhich today consists of more than 30 employeesfrom copywriters, editors, designers to fashion producers and stylistsamong other areas.

Thus, the space chosen to accommodate this entire team was an office located at Vila Madalenain São Paulo, from integrated two floors with glass panels that presents free view to the surroundings of the city.

“The idea was to create a project together with the teamwhich is why each member was involved in all the details and stages of this process, so that we have a very satisfying result for everyone”, explains the architect Ana Rozenblit.

the environment is open spacethat is, it is a integrated site with fewer partitions, which encourages interaction between all areas. Totalizing 200 m²the office was divided into eight roomsbetween meeting rooms, collection, studio, coworkingkitchen, closet and sink.

iconic details stand out, such as the pink LED with the spelling “The Look Stealers” it’s at pink ladder that integrates the two floors.

“This project is the realization of a dream. One of our biggest wishes was for the office to have the face of Steal the Look, as if it were a another team member and, therefore, we thought of every detail so that we had spaces instagrammablewhich generate a feeling of belonging to the team and our community’s desire to get to know this place”, says Manuela Bordaschfounder and CEO of Steal the Look.

