Sina Entertainment News November 21, Beijing time, according to foreign media reports, Guillermo del Toro’s stop-motion animation film version of “Pinocchio” released an official trailer, “Please bring him back to me.” A new edition of classic fairy tales, cute, warm, dark, majestic, and touching.

The film will be launched on Netflix on December 9th. It tells the story of the old carpenter and the little puppet who “lies with a long nose”. A wooden puppet longs for a real soul and wants to be a real boy. adventure. It is said that there will be a “darker, twisted adaptation” of the original fairy tale, and it will be a musical.

Luxurious cast Cate Blanchett, Finn Wolfhard, Ewan McGregor, Tilda Swinton, Ron Perlman, Christoph Waltz, Tim Blake Nelson, David Voiced by Bradley and others.

