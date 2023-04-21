Pioneering and Immersive Popularization of the Law “Detective 8” Comes to a Successful End_Guangming.com

Text/Guangzhou Daily New Flower City Reporter: Moschig

The eighth season of Mango TV’s first domestic law-enhancing educational reasoning program “The Great Detective” officially ended on April 20. The program concluded the time and space line of the entire season in a game between the past and the future, interpreting the relationship between love and protection. Profound proposition. After seven years and eight seasons of precipitation and iteration of the program, “The Great Detective” still maintains a stable innovative power, reflecting on social issues in the name of cases, and pursuing justice with the power of popularizing the law. As the “Top of Fan Zong”, the eighth season of “Big Detective” achieved a word-of-mouth rating of 9.3 on Douban, and received enthusiastic responses from fans of Zong Zong.

Skyworth breaks through and develops a new way of playing fans “playing a big game of chess”

On the basis of continuing the script-killing mode, “Detective 8” incorporates new gameplays such as board games and camp warfare into the plot trend for the first time, bringing new “stimulation” to audiences who are accustomed to the traditional reasoning mode. “Advance Party” presents the original game board game “Forest Evolution”. The rules of the brain-burning game, the endless acquaintance game, and the instantaneous reversal of the situation, just rightly balance the reasoning, fun and interactivity of the program; the first case “Sunset” builds a large-scale real scene, and implants the principle of balance into the internal structure of the building. “Sunset II” mixes multi-dimensional settings such as consciousness exchange, camp mechanism, time and space shuttle, and realizes multiple reasoning gameplay elements while advancing the case plot. Integration brings a more immersive visual experience.

What is even more surprising is that the eighth season of “Big Detective” is interlocking in the plot, using 12 case stories to create a complete and huge worldview. In “Sunset”, “Echoes of the Past” and “Tomorrow’s War”, He Drinking appeared five times, and the change of his identity has become an important factor in promoting the development of the plot. “The Great Detective” builds a great detective universe where rationality and order, sensibility and romance coexist, and continues to dig deeper stories behind different scenes and different characters, realizing the possibility of infinite expansion of the great detective universe. After the first season of the program, I couldn’t help but marvel, “The big detective 8 played a big game of chess.”

Guided by value, focus on social hotspots and dig deep into “the truth behind the truth”

As the first law education and reasoning program in China, “The Great Detective” takes into account both entertainment and education. While exploring cases, it focuses on social issues, reflects on social chaos, and guides young people to establish positive values. This season “Big Detective” still focuses on hot issues that are strongly related to the real society, and integrates hot social issues into the character story line. “Sunshine” mentioned issues such as gender discipline and the fact of manipulation of public opinion in the post-truth era; “Resurrection” continues to write about the feelings of family and country, while “Tomorrow’s War” stands in the “God’s perspective”, thinking about the meaning of changing the past and creating the future, deducing changes in human nature, and reflecting human beings’ choices in the face of real social development.

The plot conflicts in the eighth season of the show are based on the principles and choices of human survival and social development. In a modern society with rapid development of science and technology, human choice and intelligent choice have become an unavoidable problem. The final case “Battle of Tomorrow” made a choice to return to the past and change the future in an overhead view of the universe. Behind the different choices are A grand and profound value reflection on the space-time of the universe and the development trend of human society. Breaking through the discussion of social reality, “The Great Detective” sees the prediction of the future direction of the world with its forward-looking, and looks forward to the future with “love and hope”.

Law popularizationupgrade，Jointly with the Supreme Court to innovate “immersive popularization of the law”

In the legal popularization segment of the program, “The Great Detective Collegial Panel” invites judges from the Supreme People’s Court to analyze and popularize the law with cases, and innovate to create immersive legal popularization for the whole people. In the program broadcast in the eighth season, “Black Gold Robbery” popularized the five common routines of telecommunications and network fraud, and called for raising the public’s awareness of anti-fraud and anti-fraud. To build a harmonious relationship between doctors and patients according to the law. In addition, the collegial panel also imagined the establishment of future space laws from multiple dimensions such as law and ethics, so as to achieve a balance between the seriousness of law popularization and the entertainment of the program.

At the same time, the new upgrade 2.0 model of the “Big Detective” law popularization class, in conjunction with East China University of Political Science and Law, Northwest University of Political Science and Law, Southwest University of Political Science and Law, China University of Political Science and Law, and Zhongnan University of Economics and Law, jointly launched the “Big Detective National Law Popularization Class”, The law popularization topics of the program “how to view the relationship between science and technology and morality and ethics” and “how to dialectically view human choice and intelligent choice” set off an upsurge of discussion among young people.

In seven years and eight seasons, “The Great Detective”, which has both emotional expression and rational thinking, burst out with strong and lasting vitality. While constantly breaking through and innovating the “Big Detective Universe”, it also realizes the two-way output of social significance and legal value, and has become a very groundbreaking and leading model in variety shows.

