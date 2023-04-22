Pioneering spirit across land and sea Omega’s new Seamaster Aqua Terra Shades watch-Qianlong.com.cn

The Seamaster Aqua Terra watch is widely favored for its youthful style, excellent anti-magnetic performance and precision. Today, the launch of the Aqua Terra Shades watch further radiates the color and vitality of this series, presenting a new direction of Omega watchmaking technology full of vigor and vitality. Omega brings together a series of colorful and vivid sea and land tones on the dial, allowing every wearer to interpret his own style with the power of color. At the same time, the Omega Master Chronometer movement also provides strong power and reliable performance for the watch. In 2002, Omega launched the Seamaster Aqua Terra watch, which aims to pay tribute to Omega’s heritage of ocean exploration, as well as the pioneering spirit and precise quality of Seamaster watches across land and sea. The innovative spirit and distinctive style presented by the Seamaster Aqua Terra watch complement people’s active and energetic lifestyle. In 2023, the brand launched two Aqua Terra Shades watches made of Omega’s unique 18K gold. The bright and shining golden tone reinterpreted the color spirit of the Aqua Terra Shades watches. The watch is equipped with the Omega 8801 Master Chronometer movement, which has passed the rigorous test approved by the Swiss Federal Institute of Metrology (METAS), and its accuracy, anti-magnetic and overall performance have reached the highest standards in the industry. The 38mm all-gold watch is crafted from Sedna 18K gold exclusively developed by Omega, a unique red 18K gold known for its soft and elegant tone and remarkable resistance to tarnish. The bezel of the watch is set with 46 sparkling diamonds totaling 1.77 carats. The sandstone-coloured dial is created by CVD technology, showing the polished effect of sun rays. The round date window in 18K Sedna gold complements the sailboat-shaped hour markers and gray branding. The watch is equipped with the Omega 8801 Master Chronometer movement, with a Sedna 18K gold bracelet and butterfly clasp. See also More than 20 events of the National Centre for the Performing Arts welcome the 14th anniversary of the establishment of the academy Another 34 mm watch case is made of Moonshine 18K gold exclusively developed by Omega. Its color is inspired by the bright moonlight in the deep night sky. It is softer than traditional yellow 18K gold, and its color is more durable and anti-oxidation Higher durability, not easy to fade. The lake green dial is created by CVD technology, showing the polished effect of sun rays. The circular date window in 18K Moonshine gold complements the sailboat-shaped hour markers and silver-toned branding. The watch is paired with a pine green shiny leather strap, and it is equipped with the Omega 8801 Master Chronometer movement inside.

