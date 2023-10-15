Piper Laurie, Iconic Actress of “Carrie” and “Twin Peaks,” Passes Away at Age 91

Piper Laurie, the renowned actress known for her roles in “Carrie” and “Twin Peaks,” has passed away at the age of 91. According to her representative Marion Rosenberg, Laurie died early Saturday in Los Angeles, although the cause of death is currently unknown. Rosenberg praised Laurie as one of the best actresses in her generation and a remarkable human being.

Born Rosetta Jacobs on January 22, 1932, in Detroit, Michigan, Laurie had a remarkable career that was highlighted by her chilling portrayal of the religiously fanatic mother in the film “Carrie.” At the age of 44, Laurie’s terrifying and controlling mother character catapulted her to stardom. The film depicted constant abuse inflicted on her daughter, leading to a murderous intent.

Laurie, the youngest of four children in an immigrant family, was raised by a Polish father and an American mother of Russian origin. Overcoming her shyness, she pursued diction and acting classes, ultimately making her Hollywood debut in the 1950s with a small role in the film “Louisa.” However, Laurie found herself being typecast in roles that did not challenge her as an actress, playing the typical attractive but unintelligent young girl.

In 1961, Laurie received her first Oscar nomination for her role as Paul Newman’s invalid friend in the classic film “The Hustler.” However, it took another 15 years for her to earn a second Oscar nomination with her portrayal of Margaret White in “Carrie.” Initially unsure about the script, Laurie eventually committed to the role after meeting with director Brian De Palma.

Laurie also earned an Oscar nomination for playing a regretful mother in “Children of a Lesser God” and received a Golden Globe for her role in the television series “Twin Peaks.”

Piper Laurie leaves behind a remarkable legacy as a talented actress who brought depth and complexity to her performances. She will be remembered as one of the greats of her time.

