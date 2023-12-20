Piqueteros marches in Neuquén, Cipolletti and Roca live: the demonstrations begin

This Wednesday, December 20, there will be cuts and mobilizations in different parts of Neuquén and Río Negro. Some social organizations will march in Neuquén capital, Cutral Co, Chos Malal and Zapala. Measures were also called in Cipolletti, Roca, Bariloche, Viedma and Cinco Saltos. The protests are in demand of the anti-picketing protocol that was announced Patricia Bullrichin demand for food for canteens and on the occasion of fulfilling 22 years since the days of struggle in 2001.

Picket marches in Neuquén and Río Negro

20/12

18:15

The demonstration begins in Viedma

Around 30 people are already stationed in San Martín Square in the Rio Negro capital, waiting for what will be the mobilization in repudiation of Patricia Bullrich’s anti-picketing protocol and as a new anniversary of the protests of December 2001 marks.

20/12

18:00

They are already concentrated in the center of Neuquén capital

The corner of Argentina Avenue and Belgrano was the meeting point for the organizations that will tour the center of the provincial capital, including the Government House and the former Route 22. The mobilization includes groups linked to the multi-sector Neuquén, as well as also with the Front of Organizations in Struggle, the Polo Obrero and the Partido Obrero. Traffic through the sector is already interrupted.

“We are defeating the national government’s attempt to dismantle the popular mobilization at a very particular time in the country,” said César Parra, a representative of the Polo Obrero, in dialogue with Diario RÍO NEGRO. Regarding the police actions, he explained that at the moment “everything is very calm” and anticipated that they will carry out “an act” to expose the national economic situation.

20/12

17:30

The multi-sector of Neuquén, of which union, social, political, human rights and student organizations are part, called to mobilize starting at 6 p.m. this Wednesday, at the monument to San Martín. There will also be concentrations in Zapala, Chos Malal and Cutral Co. The Police plan an operation to accompany the protesters in the capital, who will leave for the Government House and the former Route 22.

20/12

17:25

Protests and marches in Roca, Bariloche, Cinco Saltos, Viedma and Cipolletti



Various social organizations from Río Negro will march this Wednesday 22 years after the 2001 days of struggle. All mobilizations will begin between 6 and 6:30 p.m. Bariloche, the multisector called for a rally at the Civic Centerwhile in Cipolletti the activity will begin in Plaza San Martín. In Roca it will start in the Belgrano Square and in the provincial capital in Plaza San Martín. Finally, in Cinco Saltos the mobilization will begin in Plaza San Martín.

20/12

13:55

Social and multisector organizations called to mobilize this Wednesday. One of the main points is the rejection of the anti-picketing protocol announced by Patricia Bullrich.

Map of the picket marches in Neuquén and Río Negro, this December 20: places, times and demands

March in Cipolletti, in the area of ​​the bridges

From the Darío Santillán Front (part of Utep) they called for a march this Wednesday morning on the bridges that connect Cipolletti with Neuquén. They demand food in dining rooms. In addition, they described the situation they could face when applying the anti-picketing protocol.

«The situation of shortages and lack of food in the dining rooms and picnic areas of our community is alarming and deserves a prompt and effective response from the relevant authorities. But the response of the elected mayor, Rodrigo Buteler, to this was only to close them, turning a blind eye to the reality of the city«, they pointed out from the social organization.

The demonstration began proasted 10. It began with a cut at the height of the roundabout, on the Cipolletti side. At 11:30, traffic was released and The people were then stationed for a few minutes on the side of the road. By noon, the measure of force ended. During the morning There was a Gendarmerie presence at the site.

Carlos, spokesperson for the Darío Santillán Popular Front, stated: “We have problems in the municipalities, we also hold the governor (Alberto) Weretilneck responsible for the lack of compliance in the payment of Patagonia card programs and benefits for people who are committed to compensating for hours in socio-community spaces. “These programs are vital for the livelihood of many families, and it is unacceptable that they are in debt.”

Regarding the anti-picketing protocol, the organization’s spokesperson said that “We understand it as if they want to scare us. “But they have to consider that the adjustment would have to be made to the caste that they mentioned in the campaign.”

He anticipated what could happen on this day of claims. «We believe that something may happen, but we are not going to confront, they will surely want to confront.. “We are going to denounce at the country level and how it is hitting us very hard that they closed all the dining rooms.”

Social organizations demonstrated in the area of ​​the Neuquén-Cipolletti bridges. There was a presence of the Gendarmerie. Photo: Florencia Salto

Protests and marches in Roca, Bariloche, Cinco Saltos, Viedma and Cipolletti

Miscellaneous Social organizations from Río Negro will march this Wednesday 22 years after the 2001 days of struggle.

Bariloche: the multisector called for a rally at the Civic Center at 6:00 p.m. “Against the brutal adjustment of the Government, within the framework of active memory for December 19 and 20, 2001.” However, there will be no march in this town.

Roca: The measure of the multisector will be in the Belgrano square in the city at 6:30 p.m. “22 years after 2001, we are still in the streets,” they said.

Cinco Saltos: there will be a rally at 10 in Plaza San Martín.

Cipolletti. The concentration will begin today in Plaza San Martín at 6:00 p.m.. Then they will mobilize through the city center with the slogan “down with Milei and IMF’s chainsaw plan”, against the repressive protocol and in defense of social protest.

Viedma: concentration It will begin at 6 p.m. in Plaza San Martín. “22 years since 2001. We mobilize against the adjustment plan proposed by Milei and the IMF, in rejection of Bullrich’s repressive protocol and in defense of the right to social protest,” they stated. The call is in charge of the Multisectorial Comarca Marítima, the Autonomous CTA, the PTS and the Mapuche Waiwen Kurruf Community.

March in Neuquén with an event on the former Route 22

The multi-sector of Neuquén, of which union, social, political, human rights and student organizations are part, called to mobilize starting at 6 p.m. this Wednesday.

The Movement of Classist Groups and the PTS-Left Frontindicated that the call is in the monument to Saint Martin to march through center to Government House and end with an event on the former Route 22. For this reason, they clarified that It will interrupt traffic on the multiway (current Mosconi Avenue).

Other organizations such as the Front of Organizations in Fight, he Polo Obrero and the Workers’ Party.

The multisector also called for “the leadership of the provincial unions of ATE, ATEN, CTA, ADUNC, SEJUN to take the lead in an active strike and provincial struggle plan to confront the adjustment and attacks on democratic freedoms in the streets.”

Cut of the former Route 22 due to the march in repudiation of the anti-picketing protocol: what will happen in Cutral Co, Zapala and Chos Malal

As reported by the Polo Obrero leader, César Parra, the mobilization will take place today in other towns in the interior of Neuquén.

In Cutral Co y Huincul Square, They indicated that the call is at 6 p.m. in the city center, on Roca and Carlos H Rodríguez streets. They reported that they will conclude in the small square on the border between the two towns.

On the other hand, in Lights up summoned At 18 also in Plaza de los Próceres on Avenida San Martín and Mayor Torres.

Lastly, in Chos Malal They will be mobilized from 19:15 from Plaza Sarmiento, in Urquiza and Lamadrid.





Share this: Facebook

X

