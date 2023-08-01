PIRATES IN BLACK

Money Slaves

(Hard Rock)

Label: Stormy Rocks Records

Format: (LP)

Release: 16.06.2023

The diesel-powered pirate ship stayed in dry dock for four years, but now the German rockers PIRATES IN BLACK are back with their second work “Money Slaves” and are sailing again with their galley with Harley sound.

As on the debut, instead of fun folk-pirate stuff, there’s pure rock in your face, fueled by diesel from the smoky pub, where one or more fights are probably taking place, but the same opponents before and after that sing arm in arm again and toast with beer instead of mead.

After the witty and straight “Backseat Ride”, which could please friends of AC/DC and RUNNING WILD equally, the driving “Blood And Rain” gets a bit more modern in riffing and Captain Falo Faltu’s singing also takes appropriate, haunting traits at. In the last one there is a pure 80s instrumental passage, which is a lot of fun and otherwise the song is good.

It’s clear that the pirates don’t want to reinvent rock here, but you can also hear from the first minute that they are dealing with long-standing and experienced musicians. The gentlemen don’t like to hide their role models either – I deliberately refrain from listing them here – but still manage to stay fresh and independent enough. So fans of the 80s get their money’s worth, regardless of whether it’s the traditional one, the rock variant or other variations of the genre.

“Roll It” is carried and stomping, “Hysteria” is more anthemic and squints towards Teutonic Metal and “Eternal Blood” combines flawless guitar rock with catchy and pathetic vocals. With the final banger “The Servant And The God” a certain Lemmy Kilmister sends his regards. In addition, “Shipwrecked” stands out as a power ballad with a clean guitar intro and haunting vocals, whereby the latter is mixed somewhat unconventionally far into the foreground. Still a nice piece, which I like a little bit better in its acoustic version.

Tracklist „Money Slaves“:

1. Burning Desire

2. Blood And Rain

3. Roll It

4. Shipwrecked

5. Hysteria

6. Money Slaves

7. Dusty Road

8. Eternal Blood

9. The Servant And The God (Of The Metal Nation)

10. Shipwrecked (Akustik)

Total playing time: –

Band-Links:

PIRATES IN BLACK – Money SlavesLineUp:Falo Faltu Quartermaster Accu Becher Gunner Jay JayPowder Monkey Hans Heringer7.5…Buy on Amazon{“@context”: “http://schema.org/”,

“@type”: “Organization”,

“name”: “PIRATES IN BLACK – Money Slaves”,”image”: [

“https://earshot.at/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/piratesinblack_moneyslaves.jpg”

],”review”: {

“@type”: “Review”,

“reviewRating”: {

“@type”: “Rating”,

“worstRating”: “0”,

“ratingValue”: “7.5”,

“bestRating”: “10”

},

“author”: {

“@type”: “Person”,

“name”: “Maxomer”

}

}}

The post PIRATES IN BLACK – Money Slaves appeared first on earshot.at.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

