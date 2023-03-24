Learn about the predictions and what the horoscope holds for Pisces this Friday, March 24, 2023 in matters of health, love and money.

Fish he is understanding, compassionate and impressionable. Since he has a high degree of sensitivity, we must be careful not to hurt his susceptibility. Pisces need containment to feel safe: this helps them relax and trust. He needs to believe in something higher, he is empathetic with his environment, he feels love and compassion for all beings on earth, he has a great imaginative flow but, sometimes, he lacks a little will. We can share with him good art, good food and good wine, he has a lot to teach us.

What awaits Pisces on Friday, March 24

The short-term economic results are going to be very beneficial. Finish what you have started, leave nothing on the way.

Pisces in health

Someone higher in the hierarchy than you is causing you frustration and even anger. You do not deserve it. Don’t let that person get you down.

pisces in love

Those who used to abuse your good heart will react when you say enough is enough. Do not hesitate to set limits when necessary.

pisces in money

Today you will be able to stand out in whatever task you undertake. Use your sensitivity and your ability to perceive because the superiors are watching you.

Pisces Characteristics

Pisces is the last sign of the zodiac.. Its element is water, just like Cancer and Scorpio. People born between February 20 and March 20 belong to the sign of Pisces.