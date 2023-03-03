Learn about the predictions and what the horoscope holds for Pisces this Friday, March 3, 2023 in matters of health, love and money.

Fish he is understanding, compassionate and impressionable. Since he has a high degree of sensitivity, we must be careful not to hurt his susceptibility. Pisces need containment to feel safe: this helps them relax and trust. He needs to believe in something higher, he is empathetic with his environment, he feels love and compassion for all beings on earth, he has a great flow of imagination but, sometimes, he lacks a little will. We can share with him good art, good food and good wine, he has a lot to teach us.

What awaits Pisces on Friday, March 3

You will not be able to be comfortable at home. You will take refuge working from sunrise to sunset. Look for the problem and face it, it is the only way to regularize your life.

Pisces in health

You will have to take sides, because if you try to reconcile with everyone you will not succeed. Use your intelligence to know who to support. Don’t look for ideals.

pisces in love

You must learn to understand that things don’t always work out ten points. Be patient, in a short time harmony will return.

pisces in money

Offer only the strictly necessary help to those who collaborate with you. Do not comment on your projects, have more reservation.

Pisces Characteristics

Pisces is the last sign of the zodiac.. Its element is water, just like Cancer and Scorpio. People born between February 20 and March 20 belong to the sign of Pisces.