Learn about the predictions and what the horoscope holds for Pisces this Friday, March 31, 2023 in matters of health, love and money.

Fish he is understanding, compassionate and impressionable. Since he has a high degree of sensitivity, we must be careful not to hurt his susceptibility. Pisces need containment to feel safe: this helps them relax and trust. He needs to believe in something higher, he is empathetic with his environment, he feels love and compassion for all beings on earth, he has a great flow of imagination but, sometimes, he lacks a little will. We can share with him good art, good food and good wine, he has a lot to teach us.

What awaits Pisces on Friday, March 31

Family and friends support you. Try to face the challenges that now arise, it will not be an easy time.

Pisces in health

Getting up early and enjoying the first hours of the day, you will find that the day has been fruitful and encouraging.

pisces in love

Your sentimental initiatives these days will be a success. There are no frustrations and you will be able to forge sincere and long-term unions.

pisces in money

Do not cover more than you can, because unfinished work projects will hurt you financially. One thing at a time, don’t forget.

Pisces Characteristics

Pisces is the last sign of the zodiac.. Its element is water, just like Cancer and Scorpio. People born between February 20 and March 20 belong to the sign of Pisces.