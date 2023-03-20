Learn about the predictions and what the horoscope holds for Pisces this Monday, March 20, 2023 in matters of health, love and money.

The Voice online horoscope

Fish he is understanding, compassionate and impressionable. Since he has a high degree of sensitivity, we must be careful not to hurt his susceptibility. Pisces need containment to feel safe: this helps them relax and trust. He needs to believe in something higher, he is empathetic with his environment, he feels love and compassion for all beings on earth, he has a great flow of imagination but, sometimes, he lacks a little will. We can share with him good art, good food and good wine, he has a lot to teach us.

What awaits Pisces on Monday, March 20

Enough of impediments and delays. Set the machinery of success in motion. You will have to review the past before continuing.

Pisces in health

You will need to do a lot of physical activity to prevent anger or worry from getting the best of you. Free yourself from the stress accumulated in the body.

pisces in love

Keep calm. That special being that appeared in your life noticed your presence and is going to get in touch very soon.

pisces in money

A thousand possibilities of clashes with people of authority. This is not the time to generate investments in fields with an uncertain future.

Pisces Characteristics

Pisces is the last sign of the zodiac.. Its element is water, just like Cancer and Scorpio. People born between February 20 and March 20 belong to the sign of Pisces.