Learn about the predictions and what the horoscope holds for Pisces this Saturday, April 1, 2023 in matters of health, love and money.

Fish he is understanding, compassionate and impressionable. Since he has a high degree of sensitivity, we must be careful not to hurt his susceptibility. Pisces need containment to feel safe: this helps them relax and trust. He needs to believe in something higher, he is empathetic with his environment, he feels love and compassion for all beings on earth, he has a great flow of imagination but, sometimes, he lacks a little will. We can share with him good art, good food and good wine, he has a lot to teach us.

What awaits Pisces on Saturday, April 1

An unexpected limit will divert you from your original course. You will be protected, despite the harsh trials that await you.

Pisces in health

You must persevere and be patient, as well as pay close attention to the way you communicate with others, especially your family.

pisces in love

You will find yourself in a bind due to obstinacy in your affective relationship, avoid being formulaic and try to be understanding.

pisces in money

Your fighting spirit will give you good income. Good time to acquire real estate or make investments.

Pisces Characteristics

Pisces is the last sign of the zodiac.. Its element is water, just like Cancer and Scorpio. People born between February 20 and March 20 belong to the sign of Pisces.

