Pisces horoscope for today, Thursday, March 16, 2023: predictions for love, work and health
Learn about the predictions and what the horoscope holds for Pisces this Thursday, March 16, 2023 in matters of health, love and money.

Fish he is understanding, compassionate and impressionable. Since he has a high degree of sensitivity, we must be careful not to hurt his susceptibility. Pisces need containment to feel safe: this helps them relax and trust. He needs to believe in something higher, he is empathetic with his environment, he feels love and compassion for all beings on earth, he has a great imaginative flow but, sometimes, he lacks a little will. We can share with him good art, good food and good wine, he has a lot to teach us.

What awaits Pisces on Thursday, March 16

You discover aspects that need your concentration and mental depth. The result will be a rational attitude towards things.

Pisces in health

Have a more global vision of your life, do not exhaust your energy only in the work area. Relax your mind, listen to good music.

pisces in love

Understanding, solidarity and good will open the way to the search for agreements with the person you love.

pisces in money

Refining your aim to obtain achievements does not imply abandoning your intellectual projects. Time to enjoy without tension.

Pisces Characteristics

Pisces is the last sign of the zodiac.. Its element is water, just like Cancer and Scorpio. People born between February 20 and March 20 belong to the sign of Pisces.

