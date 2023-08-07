pitched battle in Carlos Paz’s soccer between fans; there were beatings to policemen

On Sunday, after the match between San Lorenzo and Sportivo Rivadavia of the Punilla League, there was a pitched battle between fans, which included beatings on the police officers in charge of security.

The fights took place after 6:30 p.m. in the vicinity of the Saladillo field, after the match. Due to the brawl, several officers were injured, as were the fans who were the protagonists of the fight.

According to El Diario de Carlos Paz, “an investigation began to try to identify the people involved in the violent fight, which broke out after a clash between supporters of one team and the other.” At the moment that the police personnel of the Punilla Department tried to separate the violent, the uniformed men were attacked.

Some time ago, fans of San Lorenzo were involved in incidents in Malagueño in the match against Martin Ferreyra. On that occasion, more than 60 people fought each other and everything ended in scandal.

The president of the Punilla League, Raúl Mendoza, recounted in El Doce the incidents between San Lorenzo and Sportivo Rivadavia: “People go to the stadiums to vent their anger. We cannot allow this, it hurts us all.”

“We are receiving all the information, beyond the videos that went viral. There were threats to the vice president of the League, blows to the police officers”, added the leader.

“This club is a repeat offender (for San Lorenzo), not the club, the leadership that does not know how to identify its fans. The leadership is failing in this institution. With the information from the referee, with the police report and from the observer who was on the field, we will have the data to sanction”, Mendoza added.

No arrests were reported after the incidents.