Pitti chooses Magliano as guest designer

The appointment as guest designer of the January 2024 edition of Pitti Immagine Uomo – scheduled from 9 to 12 January in Florence – is yet another confirmation for Luca Magliano, born in 1987, who in 2017 founded the Magliano brand, based in Bologna, and since 2018 he has regularly participated in the Milan fashion week. The Emilian designer, in fact, was awarded the Karl Lagerfeld prize as part of the LVMH Prize 2023, one of the most prestigious (and “rich”) prizes dedicated to young stylists. Magliano was also included by Business of Fashion in the list of the 500 most influential people in world fashion.

«There are at least three good reasons why we proposed Magliano to show in Florence, in agreement with Camera della Moda, as guest designer of the next edition of Pitti Uomo – explained Lapo Cianchi, director of communication and events of Pitti Immagine – . The first is that Luca stands out for his ability to shape in an original way the cultural and social canons usually associated with Italian fashion: a central element in this sense is his inclination towards truly collective work. The second is that it seems interesting to us, when possible, to periodically mark the time – the career, the stylistic evolution – of the designers who made their public debut at Pitti Uomo and who then established themselves internationally. The third is that we like the person, his generosity and his enthusiasm, his cultured simplicity. As a true Emilian”

Magliano’s, in fact, is a homecoming: the communications stylist won the Who’s On Next competition (promoted by Vogue Italia and Pitti Immagine) in 2017 and the following year the Pitti Italics competition of Pitti Uomo: «Pitti is where our project manifested itself for the first time five years ago, with that enormous mountain of red roses which, thinking about it now, gives me a great sense of dizziness and tenderness: like looking in the mirror after some time and rediscovering the important things, even if anything has happened in the meantime. This return home, to people you love and respect, fills me with joy. It is the ideal opportunity – because it is suspended – to imagine ourselves in the future, more Magliano than ever.”

Magliano is one of the most appreciated talents among the new generations of Italian designers. His strength is also that of having developed his own brand in a city like Bologna, where he studied at the Free University of the Arts, an alternative to the renowned capitals of Italian fashion, making “provincialism” – which for a long time was seen as a not very positive thing – refined and relaxed, elevating it to a factor of interest. Also bringing a series of major social themes into fashion, such as that of the working class world. An approach – that of focusing on “alternatives” – which is found in many of his choices such as that of showing at Milan Fashion Week in a now disused Enel transformation cabin.

