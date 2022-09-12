Listen to the audio version of the article

From the Damascus rose to the Centifolia rose to the Taif rose, the flower symbol of love continues to be the protagonist of perfumery, used for centuries in the creation of fragrances. So much so that the rose will be the queen raw material of the 20th edition of Pitti Fragranze, the exhibition dedicated to international artistic perfumery scheduled at the Stazione Leopolda in Florence from 16 to 18 September (free admission for operators).

160 brands will be presenting perfumes, skincare and wellness products this year, including established names and debuts selected by Pitti Immagine with consolidated scouting activities at fashion fairs.

The events and conferences that enrich the show will be dominated by the theme of the rose, with the French fragrance manufacturer Mane presenting a multisensory encounter-journey to discover this flower; the historical archive of the Osmothèque perfume of Versailles which will present olfactory creations that have the rose as the protagonist; up to the prestigious “nose” Laura Bosetti Tonatto who will curate a presentation on the precious Taif rose that grows on the Saudi plateau and sees the flowering preserved to preserve the rare species.

Pitti Fragranze restarts with the traditional format, after the pandemic season that has heavily raged on perfume reviews, based on smelling. «A sensorially difficult time», Agostino Poletto, general manager of Pitti Immagine defines it, finally announcing «an edition conceived as an amplified experience of the senses». The special guest of Pitti Fragranze will be Alessandro Gualtieri, known as The Nose, who designed the Alchemical Wall for the Florentine exhibition, an interactive physical experience to release repressed emotions and sublimate frustrations through an act of purification.