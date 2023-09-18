Pitti Fragranze closes with more buyers and foreign presences

Listen to the audio version of the article

Positive results for the 21st edition of Pitti Fragranze at the Leopolda station in Florence. To discover the latest news from the 189 artistic perfumery brands,

home fragrances, beauty and well-being are the protagonists of this edition – up by +18% compared to the previous edition, 75% of which were foreign – in three days almost 1,600 buyers and sector operators arrived from 50 countries around the world, numbers growing by +28% compared to those of the last edition in September 2022. With international buyers reaching 440 presences, an increase of 47%. Attendance from Italy was also very good, around 1,160 Italian buyers, with growth exceeding 22%.

«One of the best editions of Pitti Fragranze ever – says Raffaello Napoleone, CEO of Pitti Immagine. This is the summary of many comments and feedback that we have collected from operators in recent days. The buyers greatly appreciated the brand selection work done and the many new features proposed – there were 86 new names in total, including debut brands and important returns to the show, including the 25 names of Spring, the emerging section . The exhibitors, for their part, found a very high profile audience of buyers, retail operators and also the press, very select, not only with regards to the Italian market – which always has its specific weight – but also for the many presences international, with new buyers from markets currently experiencing great expansion for artistic perfumery. They told us that they worked in an energetic atmosphere – due to the desire to meet in Florence, get to know new brands and the news of the reference ones, perceive the trends of the moment – and at the same time one of great relaxation: functional to the discovery of their brand, to exchange and learn more with their customers, old and new. And the participation of important fashion retail companies has also grown at this edition, increasingly attentive to the world of artistic fragrances, high-end beauty and skincare, for the lifestyle proposal of their stores”.

The numbers of buyers from the main markets of the show are all increasing, with double and even triple-digit performances. France confirms itself at the top of the ranking of the 15 Pitti Fragranze markets, followed by Spain, Germany, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Ukraine, Poland, Russia, Lithuania, Japan, China-Hong Kong, Continental China, United States, Moldova, Holland There were more than 300 – also with strong growth – journalists, influencers and media operators who participated in this edition, and almost 25,000 accounts reached from the show’s social networks.

«Pitti Fragranze confirms its DNA as an event / research laboratory – adds Agostino Poletto, general director of Pitti Immagine – on the innovations proposed by the best brands of international artistic perfumery and the world of beauty and well-being, but also on new market and olfactory culture. This is confirmed by the success achieved by the installation Symbiotic Experience_ reinvented perception, curated by journalists Paola Gariboldi and Susanna Macchia, which featured 4 digital artists working with Artificial Intelligence to inspire the creations of 4 important noses (Alberto Morillas, Coralie Spicher, Serge Majoullier and Jérôme Di Marino) of Mane and DSM-Firmenich, to create together an immersive, synesthetic and unique experience for the salon public. And also the many talks and presentations on the calendar, all very popular and with hot topics, such as new market trends, the role of social media and the new frontiers of artificial intelligence, up to the new ideals of beauty”.

