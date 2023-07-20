Pitti Fragranze focuses on quality, immersive experiences and training

Listen to the audio version of the article

Pitti Immagine relaunches the Fragranze salon (the 21st edition will be held from 15 to 17 September at the Stazione Leopolda in Florence) and, thanks to the good performance of the beauty/perfume sector during and after the pandemic, aims to make it even more attractive with “experiences” and olfactory experiments that will make their foray into the world of digital art.

The cards played by the Florentine trade fair company to attract buyers are above all two: to propose an international offer of artistic perfumery and personal care products, so much so that out of 170 exhibitors (there were 150 in the previous edition) 74% will come from abroad; and ensure a careful selection of these exhibitors, an operation that has always distinguished Pitti Immagine in the core fashion sector (men’s, children’s and yarns).

«Unlike the Esxence trade fair in Milan – explained Raffaello Napoleone, the company’s managing director, presenting Fragranze at the Istituto Marangoni in Milan – we don’t sell square meters, we don’t chase quantities, but we look at the contents. It’s a matter of positioning and consistency. Esxence has entered Fiera Milano’s perspective, while we are not listed, we are controlled by a non-profit public-private association, and this puts us in a position to consistently follow our strategy. Since the end of the 80s we have decided to position ourselves as high as possible in all sectors, and Fragranze is part of this path».

The selection invoked by the organizing company Pitti Immagine also affects buyers and distributors: “We worked on incoming at an international level – explained Antonio Cristaudo of Pitti Immagine – in particular from France, Spain, Russia, the United States and Eastern Europe, an area that represents the new frontier of the market – from Armenia to Romania, from Poland to Lithuania – together with Asia, which until now had not been very familiar with fragrances”.

The nose Alberto Morillas

The collaboration with the Istituto Marangoni can be explained by the launch, by the fashion and art school, of courses to train managers specialized in fragrances and cosmetics, starting from the 2023-2024 academic year. «We have created three-year and master’s courses – explained Stefania Valenti, managing director of Istituto Marangoni – to train managers in the areas of commercial development and marketing-communication-social media. We have now started a dialogue with the Ministry of Education to obtain validation. To date, there are no university-level fragrance training courses». The courses will start in the Marangoni offices in Milan, Florence, Paris and Dubai.

Returning to the Fragranze salon, the special event will be the immersive installation Symbiotic Experience: four digital artists have created an animated work that will serve as inspiration for four “noses” to create as many perfumes.

