The 20th edition of Pitti Fragranze, the Pitti Immagine salon dedicated to the world of artistic perfumery, which will take place from 16 to 18 September at the Stazione Leopolda in Florence, will be dedicated to the discovery of the five senses. Over 140 brands will participate together in a program of events, special guests, participations and talks, in which interactive experiences are lived, trends are taken stock and new ones are launched.

«After a sensorially difficult time in which distance, detachment, absence prevailed, returning to feeling in a total, complete, synergistic way represents a desire, a need, a new-found opportunity – says Agostino Poletto, general manager of Pitti Immagine -. This is the message we launch from Fragranze with The 5 senses issue ».

Special guest of the event will be Alessandro Gualtieri, known in the sector as The Nose, author of Nasomatto and Orto Parisi. For Pitti Fragranze he designed The Alchemical Wall: an interactive physical experience that people will be able to experience at the Stazione Leopolda. Again, Mane renews his presence with a multisensory journey to rediscover the rose. The undisputed queen of the history of perfumery opens up to new olfactory scenarios thanks to more than 150 years of company experience in the selection and extraction of natural raw materials.

For the first time at Pitti Fragranze, the Osmothèque, the first historical archive dedicated to perfume located in Versailles, which will tell where all the stories of perfumes started from. The French institute, with a collection of over 4 thousand perfumes, 800 of which are now unavailable, aims to preserve and reconstruct, if lost, the original formulas and project this immense heritage into the future. In particular, the focus of the story at Fragranze will be on the rose and on the great perfumes that have seen it as the protagonist.

Among the exhibitors’ events, Laura Tonatto will hold a presentation on the rose of Taif, the most precious rose, whose flowering, on the Saudi plateau, is kept to remain sacred and rare. Rarely disclosed secret that she boasts the royal seal and that Tonatto used in the formulation of her Secrets of Taif.