Following Jamaican-born British designer Martine Rose, Pitti Uomo (Florence International Menswear Trade Show), hosted by Italian company Pitti Immagine, recently officially announced the invitation of artist/designer Eli Russell Linnetz from California as the 104th guest designer , and took the lead in predicting that in June this year, he will bring his personal brand ERL to Florence to release the 2024 spring and summer series.

Lapo Cianchi, Director of Communications and Special Events at Pitti Immagine, called Eli Russell Linnetz a genius for combining commercial implications with unrestricted creativity, saying in a statement: “An eclecticism aware of cultural and gender references, an An original yet humorous and fresh interpretation of American stereotypes, timeless and modern – this is Eli Russell Linnetz’s aesthetic and creative appeal, naturally blending multicultural elements, whether artistic, street, luxury Whether it’s true or surprising, we’re sure he’ll bring a new energy to Pitti Uomo, and the fashion industry as a whole.”

The ERL 2024 spring and summer series show is expected to be held in Florence, Italy on June 14. Interested readers may wish to scroll down to learn more.