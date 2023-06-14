Pitti Uomo, departure in the name of trust, with sustainability in the foreground

Listen to the audio version of the article

«Pitti is back, stronger than before», says the mayor of Florence, Dario Nardella. «It will be a wonderful edition», echoed the new president of Pitti Immagine, Antonio De Matteis. And Sergio Tamborini, president of Sistema moda Italia, underlines «the fair’s ability to regenerate». The inauguration of Pitti Uomo 104 edition, full of events inside and outside the show, served to “update” the social and environmental sustainability objectives that resonate more and more often among the stands of the 825 brands exhibiting until Friday at Fortezza da Basso the men’s collections for spring-summer 2024.

The climate in Florence is moderately confident (+21% exports from the Italian men’s fashion industry in the first two months of 2023), despite the war, inflation and global turmoil. Social sustainability has been “interpreted” by Marco Palmieri, founder of the group Piquadro, who received the Pitti Immagine Uomo award recalling having waited a few editions before being admitted to the show 20 years ago: «Fairs are full of young people who dream of emerging – he explained with emotion from the stage -. It happened to me too: I was a provincial boy who didn’t know where to find customers, and at Pitti I tried to intercept those of Cucinelli and Kiton. Social sustainability is allowing those with talent and desire to get in touch with the world».

On the other hand, environmental sustainability is preparing to change, after years in which it was associated (only) with recycled cotton capsules or with saving water and carbon dioxide. «The forthcoming European regulation on eco-design is an epochal revolution – said Antonella Mansi, president of the Florence center for Italian fashion (Cfmi) which controls Pitti Immagine – because it will change the way of designing products».

Sustainability challenges are considered strategic by Tamborini: «On 1 June, the European Parliament approved the recommendations for sustainable and circular textile production, which aims to safeguard the environment and eliminate competition from those who produce in countries that do not respect the human and labor rights. The first sustainability will lie in knowing how imported products are made». These are themes that will also influence Pitti Uomo in the future. “We have 43% of international exhibitors,” said De Matteis, underlining the potential and primacy of the Italian fashion system when it pulls in the same direction.

The president of theIce Matteo Zoppas, emphasizing the return of Chinese and Far Eastern buyers, while Nardella, announced the start of the restyling works inside the Fortezza da Basso: construction of the new Bellavista pavilion will start from 15 July, with an investment of 26 million. The challenge will be to reconcile the exhibition activity with construction sites.