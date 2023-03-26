Pitti Uomo 96 was once again the ultimate fair for menswear trends. It was so inspiring and the energy at the Fortezza da Basso was very positive for a season start. With 30.000 visitors the fair stays strong as one of Europe’s most successful trade shows.

Sport and smart causal, less sartorial than the last season color was one strong topic. Sneakers are still on the forefront, together with espadrilles shapes and a massive statement in the area of sandals (mostly bulky and technical).

If your are interested to get a full detailed review about the show: we are more than happy to hear from you.

Here are some „appetizer“: ©all pictures: nextguruNow

The NEW tech smart outdoor movement was on of the strongest new direction for the menswear market (from jackets, to shorts, shoes and also bags). Transformable garments are growing. Relaxed fits are a bold movement combined with bold prints and most important printed shortsd.

Sustainability and handcrafted shoes are moving forward. More and more brands are focussing on new materials like corn for uppers, and recycled PET soles. Fair wear and organic cotton slippers and tassel loafers made from eco farm rubber was on of the highlights: check out the cool fair brand DOTZ .

(remember we are never paid for mentioning brands).

See you soon Florence.