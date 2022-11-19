The new Pixar film is coming again!PixarThe new original animated feature film “Crazy Elemental City“(Elemental, tentative translation) releases the first trailer, which is funny and cute. In an elemental city, a love story that cannot be tolerated. In such a big city, I meet you on the subway, but I can’t touch you.





video bypeter sun(“The Good Dinosaur”, “Violent Cloud and the Child-giving Stork”), the story is set in a wonderful city where the four elements of water, fire, earth, and air live together. Voiced by Mordo Assi (“Jurassic World 3″).

The plot tells: In a wonderful city where the four elements of water, fire, earth and air live together, there are two very different characters – Amber and Wade. The guy who goes with the flow. This pair of “water and fire” partners will struggle in this city where the four elements of water, fire, earth and air live together. During the journey, they gradually discovered that they have a lot in common with each other. What kind of “compatibility of water and fire” surprise encounter will they stage?

It is reported that the story is inspired by director Peter Sun’s childhood experience in New York. He is a descendant of Korean immigrants, his parents opened a convenience store in the Bronx, and lived with many families who came to the United States, with different cultures, languages ​​and neighborhoods. intertwined. Just like elements, some elements can be combined, some can’t, “So, what if the elements are alive?”

“Crazy Elemental City” will bePixarThe 27th animated feature film ofReleased in North America on June 16, 2023。

