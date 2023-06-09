place, date and how to get tickets

Machine Gun Kelly returns to the country after the remembered show at Lollapalooza Argentina 2022. That presentation established him with the Argentine public and displayed his versatility on stage, surprising with a setlist full of premieres of Mainstream Sellouthis sixth and last album that was released a few days later.

It is that the American musician gave a show forceful, taking the power of his music to another level, something he usually does in all his energetic live performances. On November 2, MGK will be performing for the first time with a solo show in the country, at the Movistar Arena stadium.

Tickets can only be purchased through Movistar Arena, first in the exclusive pre-sale for Banco Patagonia customers (for 48 hours or until stock runs out, whichever comes first), starting Monday, June 12 at 10. Then, will give way to general sale. In both instances, Patagonia customers will have the benefit of 3 installments without interest.

Machine Gun Kelly will be presented in Buenos Aires. (Courtesy MGK Press)

Colson Baker, better known around the world by his stage name Machine Gun Kelly, rose to fame more than ten years ago as a rapper, establishing himself as one of the central figures on the scene with his first five albums, Lace Up (2012), General Admission (2015), bloom (2017), BINGE (2018) y Hotel Diablo (2019).

The musician’s versatility was demonstrated with his last two albums, Tickets To My Downfall (2020) y mainstream sellout (2022), which found him dabbling in a pop-punk of introspective lyrics that earned him praise from figures like Mick Jagger, who stated that the musician was one of the most innovative of the new generations of rock.

Machine Gun Kelly.

Creatively restless, MGK has recently hinted that these days inspiration would be returning him to the path of rap, something that will most likely be seen at his show at the Movistar Arena stadium when he delights his followers with one of these new songs.