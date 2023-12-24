Placebo – Collapse Into Never – Live In Europe 2023

by Oliver on December 22, 2023 in Live Album

The almost one and a half hour, nineteen song concert album Collapse Into Never – Live in Europe 2023 is the separately available, generally accessible part of the not exactly cheap, limited edition box set Placebo Live.

The overall package (which will not be released physically until the beginning of next year) contains a nice little poster and, among other things (presumably exclusive depending on the source), the concert film This is What You Wanted – Live in Mexico City and the session recording Live From the White Room (Recorded at Studio 1, Twickenham Studios). Things that can be pointed out by what precedes the package Collapse Into Never – Live in Europe 2023 despite a price hovering around the three-digit range Placebo Live would definitely be up for it.

The impression of the Brits’ most recent tour, captured in Spain at the end of July last year in the fat, bass-heavy and fundamentally full sound, is immediately convincing, presented in (unfortunately, among other things Twin Demons and Chemtrails omitting) conglomerate of the rigid, polarizing set list of the past two years, a powerful concentration on the strong comeback Never Let Me Go von 2022.

The mix is ​​balanced, you can hear every element nuanced around Brian’s voice, which is in great shape. The rhythm section in particular sounds powerful and the audience keeps pumping up, while the flow of the songs reproduces an atmospheric atmosphere.

Sounds like a direct comparison to the most recent studio record Placebo so live again just a bit more gripping, energetic and firm.

Sprinkled in old hits, like (a little too slow) Slave to the Wage or Song to Say Goodbyeare also convincingly fresh and vital, simply cannot be ignored and warm up memories authentically.

For example, how distant the band was last time live – just a cheering “Come Onbefore the final chorus in the opener Forever Chemtrails In any case, it feels like there are already two words more than Molko actually communicated with the audience in Vienna, from Olsdal’s Spanish speech Bionic not to mention.

