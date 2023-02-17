It is the census that has given voice to the latter: those places which, in the glittering treasury of Italian cultural and environmental heritage, shine with a slightly more feeble light, but, at the same time, a little more intimate and almost confidential. And they are, in any case, a paradigm of a better world or, at least, of the attempt that each of us – as Popper observes – makes to try to “stop or swim as long as we can where the world is better”. The results of the eleventh edition of Places of the Heart promoted by Fai in collaboration with Intesa Sanpaolo, this year rewards Italy with so-called minor assets, those which, notes the president of the Foundation, Marco Magnifico «have never received from the country the attention which, on the other hand, they deserve and which, without the love of the people who voted for them, would be lost”.

There were over one and a half million citizens belonging to 6508 Municipalities who, alone or gathered in committees, joined the initiative indicating 38,800 corners of Beauty to be saved through what, for 20 years now, has been confirmed as the most important campaign awareness campaign on the value of our heritage. Each vote, a drop of water: like the one that the tiny hummingbird of the ancient fairy tale carries in its beak flying stubbornly towards the fire “to do its part” while all the other animals flee from the burning forest.

Federica Armiraglio, head of the Fai census, recounts this sentimental ranking that brings together monuments and natural areas with unpublished and sometimes surprising stories. In first place, a small place of worship that stands in Gallipoli and was voted by 51,443 people, more than double the inhabitants of the Apulian town: the church of San Pietro dei Samari which, according to tradition, was built on the spot where the first of the apostles, returning from Samaria, would have celebrated Mass. The only Apulian example of a church with aligned domes, it was purchased by the Municipality which is working on a project for the first restorations. It will receive the contribution of 50 thousand euros that Fai and Intesa Sanpaolo have allocated as a prize to the winner of this edition.

The 40,000 euros allocated to the runner-up with 32,271 votes will go to the Museum of Mysteries in Campobasso which houses an extraordinary collection of “ingegni”: eighteenth-century iron supports on which children dressed as sacred characters are hoisted during the Corpus Domini procession.

In third place is still a place of worship, testifying to the weight of religious sentiment and popular devotion even in times of apparent secularization: the project for the rebirth of the church of San Giacomo della Vittoria will thus receive 30 thousand euros. in Alexandria, with its magnificent collection of ex-votos. Founded in 1391, it underwent profound changes in the following centuries, becoming barracks, warehouse and hospital. Today only a few fragments remain of the original building – including a fresco reproducing the Madonna del Latte – but it has always remained in the hearts of the Alessandrians who in 31,028 expressed the desire to see it again soon in its ancient beauty.

Alessandria and its province prove to be the queens of this census: scrolling through the first ten positions we find four properties located in this corner of Piedmont. In addition to that of San Giacomo, here is the church of Santa Maria di Castello classified seventh with 22,574 votes thanks to a mobilization that started last November after a ruinous collapse, while, in fifth place, is the Casa del Mutilato, an elegant building from the Quaranta made by Venanzio Guerci and decorated by the most important Alessandrian artists of the time. In January 2022, the city’s Confindustria announced that this building will soon become its new “home”.

In eighth position, with 20194 votes, the Castle and the village of Cremolino in the Upper Monferrato. The Borgo, of medieval origin, has played an important role in Piedmontese history both because it is located in a border area with the Republic of Genoa, and because the Malaspinas, lords of the place for two centuries, were imperial vicars of the Marquis of Monferrato. The castle dominates the Orba (Ovada) and Bormida (Acqui Terme) valleys, towering like a natural balcony overlooking the Alps with Monviso in the background. The main promoter of this Property whose superb panoramic path needs urgent maintenance is a committee whose name is the seal of proud belonging: «Cremolino is pride, pride is Cremolino».

The Fai census is not only a mosaic of churches, surprising buildings, touching stories, abandoned palaces where the Great or the Little History lived, such as Villa Mirabellino in the park of the Reggia di Monza, but also of “cultural” landscapes in which the work of man merges with nature: Via Vandelli, an area between the provinces of Gorizia and Trieste

or the 40 km long olive belt between Assisi and Spoleto. The reports of this catalog of affections born from a spontaneous movement, in the next edition, will also be able to manifest themselves in a new dimension: starting from an idea of ​​the writer Antonio Scurati and the journalist Marta Stella, Italians are invited to tell, at the address found on the Fai website, one’s favorite place through a 2-4 minute vocal story that describes it, ignites the spark of a memory, evokes its most hidden and secret beauty.

The project entitled “Narrate, gente, la tua terra”, starts today with the contribution of some cultural figures who have offered their testimony: with Scurati (S.Francesco della Vigna in Venice), also Alessandro Baricco (pan pizza as a place for the soul in Turin), Sonia Bergamasco (San Pietro dei Samari) Francesco Guccini (his Pavana), Valeria Parrella (The cloister of the Faculty of Letters in Naples), Francesco Piccolo (The bridge of Science in Rome) Massimo Popolizio (Villa Doria Pamphilj in Rome) Bianca Pizzorno (The Certosa di Pavia) and Stefania Rocca (the Dolomites). «Storytelling – observes Scurati – is also a form of taking care of something or someone, a loving gesture. As we do in the evening by telling a story to our children so that they fall asleep peacefully».