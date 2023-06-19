Home » Plagiarism + Infringement: A counterfeit “Audio App” account offended two websites at the same time, making it pay the price! – midifan: we focus on computer music
Plagiarism + Infringement: A counterfeit “Audio App” account offended two websites at the same time, making it pay the price!

On the WeChat official account, there is a counterfeit official account “Audio Application”, under the name of “Audio Application”, plagiarized the content of the Midifan website for a long time and claimed to be original, which caused the Midifan official account to fail to publish content many times.

The WeChat official account has a mechanism, that is, whoever publishes an article first and declares it is original, then other official accounts will not be able to publish the same article. Shanzhai “Audio App” accounts take advantage of this mechanism to publish technical and news articles on Midifan’s website first and declare originality without shame, which makes it impossible for Midifan to push normal content to readers on the official account.

Today we encountered this situation again, we have run out of patience, we must tell the readers about this matter, and hope that everyone will complain about this official account until it is stopped.

Complaint Process 1:

thank you all.

