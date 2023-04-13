Original title: Plagiarism or spoof?Review MSCHF’s sneakers suck

When it comes to creativity, MSCHF has always been serious,Therefore,thisThe Brooklyn art group has repeatedly been caught in lawsuits.

Last year, Wavy Baby, launched by MSCHF, was sued by the latter for provoking Vans. After a year,recentlyThe shoes were again accused of copyright infringement by streetwear brand WaveyBaby, which once again attracted media attention.

After repeated heated discussions, it’s time to review MSCHF’s road to revitalization.

2019

INRI x MSCHF Jesus Shoes

MSCHF’s first foray into footwear was through a partnership with INRI, who launched the ‘Jesus Shoes’ based on the Nike Air Max 97.

This white pair of Nike Air Max 97 was adorned with matching shoelace hardware, and the midsole was also poured with real ‘holy water’ from the Jordan River, which caused an uproar in the sneaker market at the time. Of course, the item wasn’t licensed by Nike, but that didn’t stop it from selling out quickly.

2021

MSCHF Birkinstock

The Hermès Birkin is one of the most sought-after bags in the world, and getting one comes with a long wait and a hefty price tag. But MSCHF took them apart and cut them into straps to fit over the Birkenstock’s sole, creating the Birkinstock.

Even though the sandals sold for $34,000, and the alligator version cost as much as $76,000, they sold out quickly. On the other hand, a year after MSCHF launched Birkinstock, Dior and Birkenstock launched a partnership, which shows the forward-looking creativity of MSCHF.

2021

MSCHF Satan Shoes

Perhaps based on the success of ‘Jesus Shoes’, MSCHF restarted their biblical theme in 2021, and used a pair of ‘Satan Shoes’ to unfold the other side of the story, and also invited Lil Nas X to shoot marketing posters.

This pair of ‘Satan Shoes’ limited to 666 pairs is also based on the Nike Air Max 97. Its soles are mixed with real blood from MSCHF members. This marketing gimmick has caused widespread controversy in the United States, and many people have even launched The wave of resistance to Nike forced Nike to clarify and take MSCHF to court for the first time.

2022

MSCHF TAP 3

After settling the ‘Satan shoe’ case with Nike, MSCHF ‘killed’ again and released a pair of TAP 3, which is still based on Nike’s classic Air Force 1 model.

However, in order to avoid falling into legal disputes again, MSCHF specially consulted with legal counsel, and used yellow tape with MSCHF in the design to cover key elements that may be prosecuted by Nike. The shoe comes exactly a year after the release of the ‘Satan Shoes’, which is quite cathartic.

2022

Tyga x MSCHF Wavy Baby

Last year, Wavy Baby, created by MSCHF and rapper Tyga, sparked a new round of heated discussions because it looked like the classic Vans shoe Old Skool, which even attracted the attention of VF Corporation, the parent company of Vans, and filed a lawsuit against it.

What’s interesting is that in the face of the lawsuit, MSCHF stated that Vans had contacted and recognized the twisted design of Wavy Baby, asking for half of its sale profits, and also said that it could cooperate between brands in the future, but just when the two parties negotiated , Vans inexplicably filed a lawsuit. In any case, this incident gave MSCHF a lot of exposure and topicality again.

2022

MSCHF Super Normal

After the Wavy Baby was taken off the shelves due to a lawsuit, MSCHF released this Super Normal as an extension of its twisted concept.

This pair of shoes once again focused on the Nike Air Force 1. The design of the shoe body panel was highly distorted and unbalanced. The change was large enough to prevent this pair of shoes from being sued again. Available in a variety of colors.

2022

Jimmy Fallon x MSCHF

Gobstomper

MSCHF also worked with the well-known talk show host Jimmy Fallon to draw inspiration from a candy called The Gobstomper and release this pair of MSCHF Gobstomper.

The appearance of this pair of shoes is shown in gray, and the overall body of the shoe will be worn to varying degrees as it is worn, so that the layers are peeled off like candy, revealing the rich and bright colors of the underlying layer. It has to be said that MSCHF really made new tricks on the popular scratch-off elements at that time, which was eye-catching.

2022

MSCHF AC.1

At the end of last year, MSCHF once again looked at the fashion environment from a unique perspective, and launched a special shoe called AC.1 inspired by Air Cast 1. Air Cast is a well-known medical equipment brand in the United States, and Air Cast 1 is a rehabilitation shoe created by Nike and designer Riccardo Tisci in 2015 for patients with leg injuries.

AC.1 is made of diving suit material, with a plastic shell on the outer layer and fixed with two nylon straps. The seemingly weird design is actually a mockery of MSCHF for the high fashion that does not pay attention to wearing comfort. This creative group has once again pushed subversive aesthetics and insinuation to a new level.

2023

MSCHF Big Red Boots

Needless to say, under the fashion aesthetic trend of ‘big shoes’, MSCHF launched the first shot of the 2023 shoe project through this pair of exaggerated Big Red Boots, and caused a sensation in the online world, to some extent it It is not an exaggeration to change the pattern of the shoe circle today.

At first, the Big Red Boots sparked discussions online because of their resemblance to the boots worn by Astro Boy. Later, with the feet of many celebrities, its gimmick and topicality ushered in a second explosion. In addition, the appearance of this pair of shoes also prompted the birth of more two-dimensional shoes.

2023

MSCHF BWD

Taking advantage of the popularity of ‘Astro Boy’s Wooden Boots’, MSCHF opened up its mind again, and then launched this new work with the concept of reversal, and named it BWD, which once again shattered people’s inherent perception of traditional shoes. impression.

MSCHF reverses a pair of ’90s-inspired skate sneakers for an alternative heel-forward construction. There are openings on both sides of the design, so that this pair of shoes can be worn in a variety of ways, full of creativity. And whether to wear it forward or backwards has become the latest topic of discussion among netizens.

The MSCHF, who likes to ‘spoof’ everywhere, first stepped into the field of shoes in 2019. From ‘Jesus shoes’ to ‘Astro Boy’s wooden boots’, the team has successfully made shoes one of their main cultural touchpoints.

MSCHF’s road to revitalization is still going on. I don’t know what strange shoes we can see in the future?