Plano & Plano announces follow-on of up to BRL 500 million

Plano & Plano has just announced that it is studying a follow-on of up to R$500 million, at a time when low-income builders are capitalizing to invest in Minha Casa, Minha Vida.

The base offer will be primary and around R$ 250 million. This offer may be supplemented by an additional lot that could double the value of the offer and which would be secondary, with some shareholders of the company selling their shares.

Plano & Plano’s largest shareholders are Cyrela, with 33% of the capital, founder Rodrigo Uchoa Luna, with 21%, and CEO Rodrigo Fairbanks, with 14%.

The offer would generate a dilution of approximately 11% for non-participating shareholders. Plano & Plano ended the day worth R$2.2 billion on the stock exchange, down 4.1%. The stock is trading at 9.7x estimated earnings for this year and about 4x book value.

The coordinating banks are Itaú BBA (leader), BTG Pactual, Bradesco BBI and XP.

The MCMV has been one of the main banners of Lula 3. Recently, the Government increased the financing ceiling per property from R$ 264 thousand to R$ 350 thousand in MCMV band 3, and has also studied increasing the income ceiling (to the buyer has access to the program) for up to R$ 12 thousand.

Plano & Plano is going public a month after MRV raised BRL 1 billion in a follow-on with the same objective of surfing the MCMV changes.

The announcement of the offer comes hours after Plano & Plano reported a second quarter above consensus, with net revenue of R$485 million and gross margin of 38.3%.

Peter Arbex