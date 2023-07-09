Plans and transparency

The reactivation of the cause for the million-dollar fraud with social plans in Neuquén, and the new round between the national government and the piquetero organizations for the audits of the assistance programs updated the debate on the dispersion of the enormous amounts that the State allocates to system and the deficient control mechanisms against corruption, clientelism and other abuses of power often associated with its implementation.

In Neuquén, three former officials were arrested after the statement of repentance that provided new data on the corruption plot, in the case that investigates the diversion of millions of pesos from provincial programs destined for the most vulnerable sectors and ended up financing the electoral campaign of the MPN .

At the national level, the debate is about the accountability of programs managed by social organizations such as Polo Obrero, Movimiento Evita and Barrios de Pie, iintermediaries between the State and the beneficiaries. At the beginning of the year, the Ministry of Social Development suspended 180,000 plans (later it dropped to 40,000) because people were already receiving other benefits or because their standard of living was not consistent with the low income declared. There it was revealed that the Polo Obrero charged a “toll” or commission of 2% to its 60,000 members, to finance “logistical tasks”, some 23.4 million pesos per year. Another piece of information from the audit was the low accountability for the delivery of food. While the organizations received transfers for more than 800 million pesos this year, Piquetera Unit only completed 25% of the renditions for the merchandise delivered. Complaints from beneficiaries forced to participate in marches and events are common.

The intermediation of social organizations is associated with the social outbreak of 2001. Faced with the emergency and the crisis of representation, piqueteros movements, civil associations and churches could mediate in marginalized areas where the State, parties and unions did not reach. Over the years, from the Heads of Household plan there were a dozen specific programs, combined with broad initiatives such as the Universal Child Allowance (AUH) and non-contributory pensions. HE Provincial and local plans were added, little coordinated with the Nation. Currently, multiple “executing units” (municipalities, provinces, social organizations, cooperatives, civil associations) administer more than one trillion pesos. A debate is whether it should not be passed to a local administration of the resources, or articulate them in a universal salary, or single unemployment fund, without intermediaries.

Added to the dispersion is opacity and little control. A recent extreme example occurred in El Chaco, where the femicide of Cecilia Strzyzowski revealed that the organization led by Emerenciano Sena managed for years at will millionaire funds from the Nation and his province in social plans, housing, for cooperatives of production and education to build a scheme of power and personal enrichment, often based on violent extortion and impunity.

Most experts agree that while growing social spending has sustained vulnerable sectors and largely explains why the current crisis has not led to more serious conflicts, this multiplicity of social “patches” does not serve to eradicate poverty and on the contrary “crystallize social inequality” as Agustín Salvia points out, of the social observatory of the UCA. And although it is impossible to suddenly withdraw aid that today supports almost half of the country’s households, it should be articulated with reforms that promote private investment and the creation of genuine formal employment and investment in social infrastructure, education, health and habitat , to get out of the permanent emergency. Also consider that guaranteeing management transparency, accountability and expeditious systems to receive claims and complaints are the best way to protect social rights, by controlling abuses of power.





