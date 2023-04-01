Banfield, with the spirits through the roof after having defeated Boca and Talleres, will be local against Platense. The game will be played this Sunday in the continuity of the ninth date of the Professional Soccer League.

The match will be played at the Florencio Solá stadium, in the Buenos Aires city of Banfield, This Sunday from 21:30, televised by Public Televisionwith the arbitration of Nazareno Arasa and Fernando Rapallini in charge of the VAR.

The “Drill”, with Javier Sanguinetti as DT, has 9 points and after a very bad start with six dates without winning (three draws and three losses) everything changed with two very important wins, no less than against Boca at home and in front of Talleres, in Córdoba.

Platense, with 10 points and Martín Palermo as coach, defeated Defensa y Justicia in Vicente López last date, ending a bad series of five rounds without wins that worryingly lowered his average.

In history there is a Banfileña advantage after 74 matches for 26 victories against 22 for “Calamar” and 26 draws.

Probable formations of Banfield and Platense

Banfield: Facundo Cambeses; Emmanuel Colonel, Alexander Maciel, Aaron Quiros and Peter Souto; Juan Bisanz, Eric Remedi, Alexander Cabrera and Brahian German; Milton Gimenez and Andrew Chavez. DT: Javier Sanguinetti.

Platense: Ramiro Macagno; Nicholas Morgantini, Ignacio Vazquez, Marco Pellegrino and Sasha Marcich; Franco Baldassarra, Ivan Rossi and Nicolas Castro; Vincent Taborda; Ronaldo Martinez and Nicholas Servetto. DT: Martin Palermo.

Referee: Nazareno Arasa.

VAR: Fernando Rapallini.

Court: Banfield.

Starting time: 21:30.

TV: Public TV.

Results of the Professional League

Professional League Standings

Professional League averages