With all the charm of its beaches and promotional prices, The spa located 32 km from Sierra Grande is preparing to receive Easter with many options for tourists.

The thing is there will be accommodation for a typical family (a couple and two boys) from $10,000 per day, and in some complexes they will offer proposals of the type “pay three nights and sleep 4”.

In addition, in general, rental values ​​will remain modest, because the maximum amount to pay for a place for 4 people will be $14,000 per day.

This time, as happened during the summer, the food carts that were inaugurated in the brand new gastronomic walk will have a lot of prominencelike the restaurants that will continue to offer flavors of the sea.

In terms of fish and shellfish, there will be options from $2,000 to $3,200 per diner, that will include different delicacies from the San Matías Gulf.

The rest will be to enjoy the beauty of the landscape, get lost in endless walks by the sea or be encouraged to cast the hook, if someone in the family or group of friends is a lover of good bites. Because coastal fishing is one of the “magnets” of the place. Like wind sports, such as sand yachting or kitesurfing.

Also approaching the main city and climbing its mountains is another option. To fully enjoy a few days off.



