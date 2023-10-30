Playing in the Mud: Wang Zhenzhou Combines Traditional Sculpture with Digital Technology

Playing in the mud has taken on a whole new meaning for Wang Zhenzhou, a 2020 undergraduate student at Hunan University of Science and Technology. Wang is not only playing with mud but also with flowers as he combines traditional sculpture techniques with modern technology to showcase the amazing Chinese intangible cultural heritage.

Wang Zhenzhou, a sculpture major at Qi Baishi Art College, has always had a passion for digitalization. He has been interested in animation and digital media since he was a child. In his spare time, he taught himself various art creation software and became skilled in PBR modeling, Illustration, Maya, and ZBrush. Wang Zhenzhou’s pursuit of artistic innovation led him to explore the field of “digital drama” at the Central Academy of Drama, where he aims to promote the advancement of art in the “metaverse.”

Wang Zhenzhou’s dedication to his craft goes beyond his major. He minored in advertising and actively explored cutting-edge fields such as virtual reality, 3D modeling, and digital illustration. His hard work and well-rounded development earned him recognition as an outstanding camper in the National Summer Camp for Outstanding College Students of the Department of Digital Drama, and he was recommended and exempted from school to “come to the Central Academy of Drama.”

Not only is Wang Zhenzhou talented in his field, but he also excels in various social work positions. A monitor of his class, deputy director of the advertising group, member of the Discipline Inspection Committee, and founder of Tiangong Digital Sculpture Studio, Wang Zhenzhou’s strong drive and impressive resume are evident of his growth.

However, behind his accomplishments, Wang Zhenzhou remains humble and down-to-earth. He values his relationships with others and maintains a casual and principled approach to life. When faced with doubts and challenges, he quickly adjusts his state and never lets himself be overwhelmed. Wang Zhenzhou describes himself as a “sponge” that absorbs pressure and bounces back, using reflection to maintain a positive background in life.

Wang Zhenzhou’s fusion of traditional sculpture techniques and modern technology brings a fresh perspective to the field. Through his work, he hopes to let the world hear the sound of the surging national tide and appreciate the remarkable Chinese intangible cultural heritage. With his talent, dedication, and passion, Wang Zhenzhou is making waves in the world of art and showcasing the endless possibilities of artistic innovation.

