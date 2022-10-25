“It’s been 10 years, and the Taihu Culture and Art Season has arrived as scheduled. As a senior drama fan in Wuxi, I am happy.” Yesterday, the 2022 Taihu Culture and Art Season officially opened. Many citizens came to “check out”. “Post-90s” Zhu Xiaoyi and her friends came to the entrance of Wuxi Grand Theater early, squatted on actors, took pictures and punched in… She even posted the performance tickets 10 years ago in the circle of friends, and accompanied it with “Wuxi, a happy city” Word.

Hundreds of performances are on stage

Yesterday morning, the reporter came to the Wuxi Grand Theater and saw the posters of the performances hanging in the main hall of the theater. The venue was very beautifully arranged. “I hope to have such a day of watching high-quality dramas every month.” Li Hong, a citizen, said. It is reported that from October to the end of November, nearly 100 events will be staged one after another in five major sectors, including high-quality stage performances, art exhibitions, dream art fairs, social and cultural activities and cultural activities for the benefit of the people, making the city warmer with high-quality cultural supply. , to make people happier.

The Taihu Culture and Art Season started in 2012 at the Wuxi branch of the Shanghai International Art Festival. Over the past 10 years, this annual art event for Wuxi people has become an original cultural brand with regional influence and radiation. The relevant person in charge of the Literature and Art Department of the Publicity Department of the Municipal Party Committee introduced that this year’s art season stage performances are of higher quality, with a collection of famous troupes and plays. This opening performance invited the China Symphony Orchestra to bring a large-scale symphonic concert “Ode to Mountains and Rivers”. On the night of the performance, under the passionate conductor of the conductor, the performers of the China Symphony Orchestra narrated the five chapters of “Century”, “Civilization”, “Dedication”, “Homesickness” and “Mountains and Rivers” with full enthusiasm and superb skills. Come, when the final note fell, thunderous applause and cheers lingered, and the audience immersed in it for a long time. Xiaoyue said that she has seen some materials and video clips on the Internet, and she has always wanted to go to Beijing to watch the premiere. Now she can hear it at her doorstep, and she is very happy.

Local art and folk culture are on display

After the large-scale symphony concert “Ode to Mountains and Rivers”, the dance drama “Confucius” by China National Opera and Dance Theatre, the drama “Dream of Red Mansions” by Shanghai Dramatic Art Center, the “Protagonist” by Shaanxi Renyi, the symphonic poem “A Thousand Miles of Rivers and Mountains” by China Philharmonic Nearly 30 good and popular dramas, including Yi’s drama “Thunderstorm”, Chen Peisi’s drama “A Dream”, Yang Liping’s dance drama “Peacock”, and the happy twist comedy “Can the Classmates Reunion” will appear one after another. The Taihu Lake Culture and Art Season not only introduces elegant stage plays, but also supports local fine arts and displays folk cultural collections. For example, the “Dream Art Show” activity section aims to provide opportunities for Wuxi local social art performance organizations, folk art teams and Wuxi art talents to perform at the Wuxi Grand Theater, to support and display local literary and artistic forces, and to build a brand of mass literary and art activities. “Our performance will be held on November 4th. Our choir has been established for three years. The purpose is to unite partners who truly love singing and strive to build an excellent mass literary and artistic group.” said Yan Jia, conductor of Jiangnan Zhongyue Chamber Choir. .

In addition, the awards ceremony of the 3rd “Wuxi Quyi Award” Competition, the 6th “Silk Road Flower Rain” International Rose Culture and Art Festival, the performance of outstanding young actors of Xiao Wang Binbin’s non-heritage works of tin opera, and the first Yangtze River Delta National Instrumental Music Creation Competition Other activities will be held one after another, showing the achievements of Wuxi’s literary and artistic creations and the charm of urban culture. Xicheng Public Cultural Museum and social and cultural venues will hold a wide variety of high-standard and high-quality exhibitions such as painting and calligraphy, celadon, furniture, and space art during the art season. At present, “Liuan on Yunshan Mountain – Special Exhibition of Jiangnan Landscapes in Painting and Calligraphy” and “Experiencing the Second Spring in the World – Special Exhibition on Humanities of Huishan Tea Party” have been held in Wuxi Museum, and have received rave reviews. The Wuxi Art Museum will also welcome two major exhibitions, “Everything Grows – The Twenty-Four Solar Terms Series of the Grand Canal Lai Hui’s Chinese Painting Exhibition” and “Celebrity Chengji – Jiangsu Art Works Exhibition”.

Play the Taihu brand well to reflect the “Wuxi flavor”

In the past few years, the performance market in Wuxi has flourished, and theaters are developing in full swing. Wuxi citizens can enjoy all kinds of high-quality performances at their doorsteps. “Like this time Chen Peisi’s drama “A Dream” sold very well, and the plays supported by stars are generally favored.” Cui Jianbin, director of the operation center of Wuxi Grand Theater, said that for many years, many famous artists, troupes and famous plays have come to Xi to perform. For example, the dance drama “Only Blue and Green”, the drama “Broken Gold” starring Zhang Tielin, Zhang Guoli and Wang Gang, and Lang Lang’s piano solo concert, etc., have repeatedly broken the box office sales record of Wuxi Grand Theater.

The Wuxi branch of the Shanghai International Arts Festival successfully opened a “new era” in the Wuxi performance market. A gratifying phenomenon is that in recent years, whenever there is a popular performance in Wuxi, at the entrance of the theater, you can often see young people dragging their suitcases from other places to watch the performance. The relevant person in charge of the Literature and Art Department of the Publicity Department of the Wuxi Municipal Party Committee introduced that the Wuxi branch of the Shanghai International Arts Festival has been held for eight sessions and has become a cultural event brand with regional influence and radiation. On this basis, Wuxi launched the Taihu Culture and Art Season in 2019, playing the “Taihu” brand, playing the role of a central city in the Yangtze River Delta, opening up cultural exchanges and mutual learning between Shanghai and Suzhou, and fully absorbing the Shanghai International Art Festival and Jiangsu Zijin Culture and Art. The two major brands of the festival and the resource endowment, at the same time, better highlight the local elements, so that the festival has both an “international style” and a “Wuxi flavor”.

(Reporter Yingluo)